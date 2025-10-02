Josh Allen’s Nose Injury: Bills QB Rules Out Surgery With a Lady Gaga Reference

Local rivalries tend to be anything but friendly, as is best exemplified by the bloody nose that Josh Allen sustained during his recent brush with the New York Jets. He’s started wearing a visor on game day as a result, but thankfully, Allen is now ruling out the possibility of a mid-season surgery.

Advertisement

While the QB1 for the Buffalo Bills did admit that there’s now a bit of an indention in his face, it certainly hasn’t seemed to affect his rate of play. Throughout Weeks 3 and 4, Allen was able to average 211 passing yards along with three total touchdowns per game.

“I broke it up on the actual bone, not any of the cartilage, so I don’t have to have surgery,” Allen noted during his most recent appearance with NFL on Fox. “There’s a little chip in it. I feel like ‘A Star is Born’ with Lady Gaga and Bradly Cooper,” he joked.

He’s now the runaway betting favorite to win the 2025 regular season MVP award, and his Bills are currently the second highest scoring team in the NFL. Even though he did make a few questionable throws against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, Allen was still able to complete more than 70% of his passes on the day, so it’s safe to say that the visor is working for him.

Visor Josh Allen is here 👀 pic.twitter.com/pqVwd8ItAh — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 19, 2025

Nevertheless, that game is officially in the rear-view mirror, as the Bills will now prepare to host the New England Patriots in a Week 5 divisional contest. Buffalo will once again find themselves as heavy favorites, which may become the norm for the duration of the season.

After a pair of convincing wins against the Baltimore Ravens and the Jets, the Bills were favored by -12.5 points against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Even though they failed to cover, they would find themselves listed as -15.5 point favorites over the Saints in Week 4.

While Las Vegas is beginning to correct these double digit spreads, they are only doing so marginally, as Buffalo is still being booked as -9 point favorites against the Patriots this week. Suffice to say, there’s a lot of confidence, and cash, behind this Bills team right now.

This is the best start to the regular season that Allen has enjoyed since 2020, and seeing as that season ultimately yielded a 13-3 record and a trip to the AFC Championship, it certainly seems as if the Bills are trending towards yet another successful year of play. Factor in the slumping status of both the Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, and they may have just finally found their year to cash in on those Super Bowl aspirations.