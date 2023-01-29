Is Patrick Mahomes Playing Tonight in the AFC Championship Game? Coach Andy Reid Provides Latest Injury Update

Patrick Mahomes, the poster boy of the NFL, the living manifestation of the word consistency, has been terrific this season as well. Even before the season started, the Chiefs were being counted as definite Super Bowl contenders, and they sure have played that way.

However, every now and then, when Mahomes had a bad day, we saw the team from Kansas City struggle a bit. While it wasn’t a big deal in the regular season games, things might go awry in the playoffs when the competition is incredibly fierce.

To make matters worse, Patrick suffered an ankle injury during the Divisional Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This one injury shifted the odds from the Chiefs towards the Bengals who are on a roll at the moment.

While it was clear that Mahomes will definitely play in the conference championship game, the question was, will he recover in time to be at his best? As it turns out, the odds are again shifting towards Mahomes’ Chiefs as the star QB looks to be recovering super quickly.

“Patrick Mahomes is moving around nicely”: Andy Reid

How much Patrick can contribute in the clash depends directly on how much practice he can get before the game. His absence from the practice would have given a negative message to the fans. However, the superhuman quarterback practiced throughout the week in full capacity which is a fantastic sign.

Moreover, on Friday, Kansas City’s coach Andy Reid told reporters that Patrick is moving around nicely which suggests that he will most definitely start the game on Sunday night in complete readiness.

While it is true that Mahomes’ fitness is crucial for the Chiefs, one just cannot take the Bengals lightly. The team from Cincinnati has well and truly proven that they aren’t a “one season wonder” team and let’s not forget, they are the defending AFC Champions.

It’s Burrow vs Mahomes, its box office right here. While Mahomes can be proud of his team’s immaculate offense, the Bengals’ defense has been second to none for the last few weeks. It will be interesting to see which team makes it to the Super Bowl this year.

