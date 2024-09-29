Is Ryan Williams the Next Big Thing in College Football? Decoding the 17-Year-Old WR’s Performance vs. Georgia

When you are a true freshman starting every game for a team like Alabama, you are indeed something special. Ryan Williams is one such athlete who has taken the college football world by storm, racking up yards and touchdowns in one of the toughest conferences.

Advertisement

Against the No. 2 ranked Bulldogs, the star wide receiver tallied six receptions for 177 yards, including a game-winning 75-yard score that gave the Crimson Tide their lead back and ensured a victory.

But given how much talent comes through the doors of big programs like Alabama, is the Williams really the next best thing in college football?

Well, many in the world of football sure think so, especially after his scintillating performance against Georgia. He caught six passes in that outing, showing great tenacity, but two of his standout plays came in the second half.

Leading 30-15 with four minutes left in the 3rd quarter, the Crimson Tide were on their 30-yard line when Jalen Milroe launched a deep pass down the middle of the field. Williams caught it at the Bulldogs’ 30-yard line but fumbled upon contact.

However, the star wideout kept his composure, regained possession before the ball touched the ground, and sprinted into the red zone. He was brought down in the 15-yard line by three of the defenders.

This was another opportunity for Williams’ team to extend their 15-point lead to 22. But they failed to capitalize on it, ultimately settling for a 28-yard field goal.

Then, in the fourth quarter, everything changed. The Alabama secondary faltered and blew up their lead after the Bulldogs managed to tally three touchdowns. It seemed like the game was over for Alabama at that very moment.

However, trailing in the 4th quarter, with 2:30 left on the clock, Milroe again threw a deep pass from their 25-yard line toward Williams along the right sideline.

Since the pass was a bit behind, Williams showed great awareness, adjusting his body and catching around the 50-yard line. He then started running, and upon seeing two defenders closing on him, he did a nifty spin move, taking the ball into the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown.

WHAT THE F*CK! ALABAMA 75 YARD TD!!! OH MY GOODNESS RYAN WILLIAMS!!!pic.twitter.com/AHcTmWt4yK https://t.co/KzcBPubvbD — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 29, 2024

Fans couldn’t believe what they saw from the 17-year-old ball carrier, with many expressing that they hadn’t seen something so unreal. Similarly, others praised his insane spin move and surreal body control.

I’ve literally never see anything like this. pic.twitter.com/PJ8TF8CimK — Dr. Jamie Jakes (@jamjks) September 29, 2024

Another chimed in and added,

That’s seriously one of the best TD catches ever. Insane body control. — Shane Burgin (@ShaneB_17) September 29, 2024



A user commented,

Bro the spin — (@djo_trill) September 29, 2024

Others said,

Lord have mercy that boy good — Apollo (@apolloyurr) September 29, 2024

The 17-year-old would have been in high school right now if it weren’t for his athletic prowess. He is not only tearing up college defenses, racking up yards, and scoring TDs but also stealing hearts all around the football world.

Ryan Williams had taken the college world by storm

The 17-year-old true freshman should still be in high school since he was part of Alabama’s 2024 recruiting class but later shifted to the 2024 class. As a five-star recruit, he was the 4th most valued prospect in his class. So the program quickly snagged the prospect before anyone else could.

It has paid off as well. In four outings so far, Williams has caught 16 passes for 462 yards, along with an impressive 5 Touchdowns.

The youngest player in CFB, Williams, came with a highly impressive resume as he was the first two-time Mr. Football winner in the state of Alabama. During his final two years at Saraland High School, he amassed more than 4,600 yards and 65 touchdowns.

However, Alabama almost lost him when Nick Saban retired, forcing Ryan Williams to rethink his options. Fortunately, Kalen DeBoer was able to convince him to commit to the program. Now, both he and Alabama are reaping the benefits of that decision.