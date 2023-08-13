“Quicker Than CeeDee Lamb”: DK Metcalf Once Fell Prey to Mentalist Oz Pearlman’s Mind Boggling Passcode Trick

DK Metcalf fell prey to the popular mentalist Oz Pearlman in 2022 inside the Seahawks facility. The magician easily guessed the star wide receiver’s iPhone passcode which as per DK none of his teammates knew about. When guessed right, Metcalf took no time to snatch his phone back even faster than CeeDee Lamb snatched his phone from his girlfriend’s hand on the day of his draft.

Oz Pearlman is a known mentalist who recently dazzled the ESPYs 2023 stage with his mind-blowing tricks. However, it was his Seahawks locker room stunt that got everyone shell-shocked. Oz simply uses reactions and body language to predict desired outcomes and it couldn’t have been more impressive to see him unlock Metcalf’s phone and even predict his ATM code.

Oz Pearlman Made DK Metcalf Worry About Privacy

The Seahawks hosted the famous magician during one of their training camps last year. The fans had already seen enough of the Seahawks’ intense training that led them to great heights in 2022; it was time for them to witness something truly majestic in the hands of Oz Pearlman.

Oz picked DK Metcalf from the crowd of the Seahawks players for his trick that was about to blow everyone’s mind. He picked up the receiver’s finger and hovered it over his phone’s screen a few times. Moments later he typed in the exact passcode in front of the entire Seahawks squad leaving everyone in that room bedazzled with his cool trick. However, DK quickly snatched his phone back, and watching that reaction the NFL fans had just one comparison to make.

The fans took to the comments to drive a comparison between Metcalf and CeeDee Lamb on who snatched his phone back quicker. One fan commented, “Snatched that phone back quicker than CeeDee Lamb.” CeeDee Lamb was also seen in a similar situation on his draft day when his girlfriend was checking on his phone and he snatched it back live on National TV. However, the fans thought that DK was faster than the Cowboys’ WR.

Coach Pete Carroll Was Left Amazed by Oz’s Wizardry

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll was one of those who witnessed the magic happen in front of his eyes. Later during the week’s preview with Pete Carroll on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, reacted to the wizardry that he saw happen.

“The thing I’m amazed by is that he didn’t miss on one of them. Every single thing that he said he could do and come up with, he blew us away,” Carroll said. “I mean, whoever’s listening to this, you need to go check this guy out because I’m telling you, it was real.”

He also stated that including that Oz had seven or more tricks up his sleeve. One of which was Oz predicting DK Metcalf’s ATM code. The mentalist even visited the Buccaneers and other NFL teams during the training camp and every trick was simply spot-on and impressive.