Is Stefon Diggs Richer Than Cardi B? A Net Worth Comparison of the Duo Amid Dating Rumors

Despite both of them being one of the most recognizable names in their respective professions, the relationship between Stefon Diggs and Cardi B has been anything but glamorous. After an avalanche of rumors involving the two stars flooded the internet for the better part of the last year, the New England Patriots’ latest WR1 is back in the headlines this week after a video featuring Diggs and several women on a yacht went viral.

Advertisement

With the content of the video itself being questionable at best and degenerate at worst, some fans are beginning to wonder if the acclaimed rapper would be better off without him. Given their respective financial situations, it’s safe to say that both of them will likely be fine no matter who they choose to partner with.

Nevertheless, tabloid fans and gossipers alike are still interested in learning as much as they can about both of them. And while Diggs has certainly managed to amass a more-than-respectable fortune for himself throughout his 10 years in the NFL, it pales in comparison to the empire that the rap icon has created for herself.

Despite having secured more than $137 million in NFL contracts, Celebrity Net Worth sees Diggs’ value estimated at $60 million. While that’s nothing to stick your nose up at, it stops just shy of rivaling the website’s estimates for the women that Time magazine listed as being among the top 100 most influential people in the world today.

On account of being the only female rapper to ever produce multiple number-one hits, Cardi B currently boasts an estimated net worth of $80 million. Her music catalog rights, which include hits such as “W.A.P” and “Girls Like You,” are valued at $50 million.

While Diggs was able to net himself a three-year, $69-million contract with the New England Patriots just a few months after tearing his ACL, it seems unlikely that he’ll be able to usurp his presumed-to-be former lover. At 31 years of age, in addition to an ever-growing list of injury concerns, it’s likely that his football career won’t be able to outlast the staying power of Cardi B’s music.

Nevertheless, once he’s finished with his partying, he’ll look to regain his status as one of the most revered wide receivers in the league. The 2024 season marks the first time that he has failed to surpass 1,000 receiving yards since 2017, which will likely motivate him to make the most of his time in New England.

Now partnered with one of the best quarterback prospects in the NFL today in Drake Maye, Diggs has the potential to become the premier receiving threat of not just the Patriots, but the entire AFC East. Should he manage to overcome those setbacks and reclaim his place inside the top-10, wide-receiver rankings, then he may just be able to land himself one last contract before his body forces him out of the league for good.