Everything You Need to Know About Super Bowl Rings – Make, Money and How Much Are They Worth?

The Super Bowl 58 is just a few days away and the Chiefs and the 49ers are gearing up for the ultimate showdown, vying for the coveted Lombardy Trophy. Every professional NFL player harbors the dream of stepping onto that grand stage and clinching the elusive SB ring, a symbol they have yearned for since the inception of their football journey. Interestingly, even players with Hall of Fame careers often find themselves without this coveted ring.

So what makes this particular ring so special? After all, it’s just a ring. Unlike the Lombardy Trophy which may seem ordinary and stays with the team, these rings hold a special significance for the players. They serve as tangible mementos, encapsulating the culmination of years of hard work and the realization of lifelong dreams.

Football is the epitome of team sport, where victories and losses are shared collectively. However, receiving something personal like an SB ring, adds a unique touch to the experience. It becomes a lasting reminder of one contribution of something extraordinary. Being appreciated in this tangible way, with an item that will remain with me forever, highlights the individual’s role in the collective success of the team.

Does the Super Bowl Ring Have Real Diamonds?

The SB ring is far from an ordinary piece of bling, prompting the NFL and the teams to invest generously in them. Given the enduring nature and preciousness of diamonds, it comes as no surprise these rings are encrusted with real diamonds. The size, number, and color of diamonds depend upon the winning team, with most rings crafted from yellow, rose gold, or silver.

The team’s organization gets to decide who will create and manufacture the rings for them and the franchises with multiple Lombardy trophies often enjoy the privilege of investing more in the precious stones adorning their rings. Additionally, the rings can be set in gold or platinum, providing further customization options. The designers of the ring are afforded creative freedom, allowing them to shape the ring as they see fit.

These iconic rings bear key elements such as the teams’ name, logo, the words “World Champions”, and the Super Bowl number represented in Roman numerals. Players have the option to personalize their rings by adding their names and jersey numbers. Jostens, the American memorabilia manufacturer has been honoured with the responsibility of creating the rings almost two-thirds of the time according to AS.

Given the lavish use of diamonds, it’s safe to say these rings don’t come cheap. The price escalates based on the team’s customization preferences, making each ring a unique a valuable symbol of the team’s SB victory.

How Much Does It Cost to Make a Super Bowl Ring?

The NFL contributes from $5,000 to $7,000 per ring for up to 150 rings per team. However, the cost tends to rise depending upon the additional demands and customizations, the final cost comes to $30k-$50k per ring. Any additional cost is borne by the team.

As per Jostens, each set consisting of 150 rings, is valued at roughly $5 million, although the final design and number of times the team has been champions, factor in the final cost.

There is a great deal of process that goes into making the SB rings. Jostens’ vice president and general manager of the company’s college and professional sports division, Chris Poitras explained the process in detail.

Who Makes Super Bowl Rings?

As of 2022, Jostens, have been responsible for crafting 36 out of 53 SB rings. Although other companies like Tiffany and Co. and Balfour have competed in this arena, Jostens remains at the forefront. According to Poitras, Jostens consistently strives to outdo itself, aiming to tell a compelling story of the franchise and victorious team through its craftsmanship.

Poitras sheds light on the meticulous process behind the final product. Each ring is adorned with gold, diamonds, genuine sapphires, and rubies. The league compensates the company based on the market prices of the raw materials used in the ring creation. The team’s input is considered at various stages and the entire design process spans approximately eight weeks as per Fox Business. About that he said,

“We believe very strongly that the team, the owner, the people making the decision should see physical heart samples every time that we meet together,” Poitras added. “So we actually will create and craft actual samples that will bring to our presentations to show them.”

After a thorough discussion on the design, the manufacturing takes about two months, with the final product being delivered just before the presentation in June. The SB ring that the Chiefs won in 2019 has 9 baguette diamonds, 2 marquise diamonds, and 244 round diamonds. It also featured 4 baguette rubies and 32 custom-cut rubies. However, the biggest ring ever produced belongs to the Patriots, which was produced in 2015 after their 4th SB victory over the Seahawks.

Can you buy a Super Bowl ring?

As, it turns out fans can buy the SB rings, for somewhat in the region of $100,000. The price of the ring will depend upon whom it belongs to. The better and more famous the player is, the higher the price will the ring fetch. Lawrence Taylor’s ring from the 1991 Super Bowl, fetched $230,401 at auction.

The most expensive Super Bowl ring ever sold at auction belonged to the Patriots owner Robert Kraft and was sold for over a million dollars, for charity. If Tom Brady decides to sell one of seven rings, it will fetch a lot more than a million dollars.

While it may not be as valuable and meaningful as the SB, the team that loses the SB also gets a ring, besides the monetary compensation.

Does the Losing Team Get a Ring?

The runner-ups of the SB gets $89,000 per player. Besides the monetary benefit, the losing team also earns a ring for their efforts. Winning either the AFC or NFC Championship Game is enough to earn a ring. They usually have AFC or NFC Champions written on them along with the team and player’s name. You can buy those rings for a lot cheaper as per WSN.

The 49ers will be looking to win their first SB ring since 1994 in what happens to be a repeat of the 2019 edition. The Chiefs are however will be looking to cement their dynasty by winning their third ring in six years. Will Mahomes add another to his collection or will Brock Purdy become the first Mr. Irrelevant QB to win the SB?