“I Got the Script”: Chad Johnson Foresees Joe Burrow in Super Bowl After Broncos’ Defeat vs. Chargers

As bad as the Bengals have been this season, they are still 6-8 and are still alive in the race for the playoffs. But the Broncos’ defeat today to the Chargers on TNF leaves a window open for Cincy for at least another week.

Advertisement

In the latest episode of The Nightcap, Chad “Ocho” Johnson made a bold prediction: his former team, the Bengals, will be playing in New Orleans this February.

“What better story is there than Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow playing in their 2nd Super Bowl, right in their backyard where they went to college? Don’t say I didn’t tell you so. Anybody who doesn’t believe in me right now, cause I’ve got the script.”

Ocho believes an upset is brewing, with the Broncos losing their remaining games and the Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, surging into the postseason despite their defensive struggles.

According to Johnson, not only will the Bengals secure a playoff spot, but they’ll also make it to the AFC Championship and ultimately the Super Bowl. He envisions Cincinnati returning to New Orleans, the same city where Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase cemented their legacies in college football. “There couldn’t be a better story,” he said.

Playing in the Super Bowl or even the AFC Game seems far-fetched for the Bengals right now. But if they can win all their remaining games and the Broncos lose their last two, Cicny can make the postseason. However, Joe Burrow and the boys will also need the Dolphins and the Colts to lose one more game.

The Bengals play the Browns this week, before taking on Denver and ending the season against the Steelers. With that schedule, they will need a Christmas miracle to realize Ocho’s dream—and while miracles do happen, their poor defense makes it seem unlikely.