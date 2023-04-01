“Is This an April Fools Thing?”: Fans Left Confounded as Pat McAfee Implores the NFL to Stop Testing for Marijuana

The NBA made a historic decision on Saturday. The league and its players came to an agreement that they would not be tested for marijuana anymore. Inspired by that, the former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee has asked the NFL to follow the NBA’s lead and stop testing athletes for marijuana use.

NBA players have been requesting the league that it should do away with the marijuana drug testing system for a long time. Top hoopsters like Kevin Durant and J. R. Smith have even advocated for the use of marijuana. “For me, it clears the distraction from your brain, it’s like having a glass of wine,” Durant had said in an interview with David Letterman last year.

According to them, cannabis soothes the mind and stimulates better performance from the players. The argument made sense to the NBA, so they eventually agreed to the player’s demand.

Pat McAfee thinks the NFL should get inspired by the NBA

After the NBA’s surprising decision came to light, podcast host and former punter McAfee went on social media and asked the NFL to do the same.

The NBA, being one of the biggest sporting leagues on the planet, can influence the NFL to do the same. However, making such a huge decision will be difficult because laws and policies governing drug use in the US depends on different locations. While one state may not object to the use of w**d, another state might.

Hey @NFL… you see the @NBA just decided to stop testing for marijuana entirely? 🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/PV0YupUWUW — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 1, 2023

Here’s how fans reacted to McAfee’s request

While McAfee might not have been joking with his latest suggestion, a fan certainly didn’t feel the same way.

Is this a April Fools thing? I do t trust any news on this day — JustAGuy (@RavelliBreno) April 1, 2023

Another fan thought that the idea was too uneasy to accept.

Not a fan of letting players play while high as a kite. — Darrin (@A10Warthog_fan) April 1, 2023

One supporter could not understand why leagues are against using marijuana.

why do leagues/employers still test for Gods plant? — SouthSideSZN (@Outlaw1092) April 1, 2023

Big difference is the NBA is run by the players, NFL is still run by the owners — Hannah (@JuventinaHannah) April 1, 2023

Federalism can hold back institutions from using marijuana. State governments have their own laws, while the federal government operates in its own way. As far as using marijuana is concerned, state laws overrule federal ones. That is why it is legal to use it in some states but illegal in others. Additionally, companies may want their employees to follow their own rules.

Amidst all this, it seems highly unlikely that NFL will follow NBA when it comes to allowing players to use marijuana.