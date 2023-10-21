Colin Cowherd Claims Broncos Trading $15,000,000 Worth Contract Holder Jerry Jeudy To Colts Would Be a “Good Move”

The Indianapolis Colts are set to be in negotiation with the Denver Broncos for WR Jerry Jeudy. He currently holds a contract for a little over $15,000,000. According to Colin Cowherd, the negotiations might help the franchise accumulate better future picks.

In his latest episode of ‘The Herd‘, Colin Cowherd claimed that what was happening to the Denver Broncos was almost unprecedented. However, the best they can do right now is to accumulate good future picks, which would start with the trade-off for Jeudy.

Colin Cowherd Simplifies Denver’s Plans: Close to Rams

The Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson situation has reached an unsolvable point, where the team is in dire need of a change. The idea floating is that the Broncos are willing to trade Jerry Jeudy. This, according to Colin Cowherd on ‘The Herd’ is a thoughtful move, which allows them the monetary leeway to accumulate better players.

“The Colts are in talks with Denver for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. I would move off Jeudy, I think it’s a good move. They have to get draft capital,” said Colin.

The plan being implemented by the Denver Broncos lies very close to what the Los Angeles Rams did. Colin takes a moment to decode what the Broncos might be doing to get out of the pickle.

“What is happening in Denver is almost unprecedented where according to Mark Schlereth yesterday, Russell’s contract kicks in next year and there’s a feeling they will move off it at the end of this year. This is not unprecedented. This is what the L.A. Rams did.”

He further asserts that the team might be infused with better energy and performance, thanks to their ongoing changes. Decoding the same, he said,

“Because if you’re gonna keep Russell Wilson, accumulate picks, do what the Rams did this year. Get a bunch of picks, and hit on five or six. Get a few players who are productive but don’t cost too much for a few years.”

The Los Angeles Rams took the NFL world by storm as they traded their first-round pick, Jared Goff. Then they went all-in with Matthew Stafford as opposed to Jared Goff. The story sends us back to 2020 when the friction between Goff and HC Sean McVay started building. The official decision affirmed that the star QB could not be the man to lead the franchise to the Vince Lombardi trophy. Setting events in motion, the Rams sent him away and moved to Stafford from the Detroit Lions. This massive gamble of trading off a first-round pick yielded unexpected results for the team, as they went on to win the Super Bowl 2022.

Cowherd Delivers His Verdict on the Payton-Wilson Situation

Colin Cowherd also affirmed the fact that the friction between Sean Payton and Russell Wilson has reached a never-ending point. Not only this, the harsh reality following Jared Goff was changed as he thrives in Detroit Lions at the moment. Cowherd feels that the same trajectory might be valid for Russell Wilson at the moment.

“Sean Payton and Russell Wilson feel like a dead end. So, it may sound harsh or crazy, but think of how we viewed Jared Goff in this league. When he was with the Rams, it was like- dead in the Super Bowl, can’t be the 9ers, very limited, not athletic and highly expensive. Look at him in Detroit. He is held in very high regard. I think Russel Wilson’s got a spot,” Colin expressed.

Cowherd’s outlook is that a breakup is inevitable when it comes to Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Additionally, he feels that many teams make difficult decisions, which benefit them. Moreover, what happened with Jared Goff finding a better spot in Detroit seems like an opportunity of a lifetime for Russell Wilson as well.