Even LeBron James Couldn’t Help But Hype One Special QB During Christmas Eve Game

Dec 23, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts to an officials call during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The football season around the holidays becomes a double celebration for the winning teams. Such a celebration struck the Cleveland Browns fans, as they saw Houston being captured with over a ten-point difference in the final tally. Impressed by the team, even NBA legend LeBron James couldn’t help but be captivated by their QB’s energy.

Joe Flacco struck the eyes of NBA star LeBron James in the 36-22 showdown at NRG Stadium, Houston. Interestingly, the Browns signed him in mid-November after Deshaun Watson’s exit. In less than a month, he has entered the race to become the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year.

Spotting the talent, James took the liberty to appreciate him via a tweet. As he made a touchdown pass to Amari Cooper, James reckoned his place in the Dawg Pound club, writing,

“#DawgPound LET’S GO!! . Flacco to Coooooooooooop for 6!”

The powerful comeback continued as Flacco got another touchdown for his team. Unexpectedly, James could not hold his appreciation as he dropped another tweet, shouting out the Browns QB.

Their resemblance to the epic Brady-Moss duo was quoted by another tweet as the Flacco-Cooper display took them back to the 2007 season. James startled the NFL world when he shifted loyalties from the Cowboys to his hometown team earlier this year. Like everyone else, all his hopes were shattered as Deshaun Watson fell victim to a season-ending shoulder injury.

But Cleveland’s playoff hopes are resurging under the veteran QB. On Sunday, Flacco showcased his prowess by completing 27 of 42 passes for an impressive 368 yards and three touchdowns. His stellar performance played a pivotal role in propelling wide receiver Amari Cooper to break the Browns’ franchise record for the most receiving yards in a single game.

Flacco has proved to be one of the best things that has happened to the Cleveland Browns this season and rekindled hopes of not only a playoff berth but a deep postseason run. His exceptional impact could see the Browns hand him a much-deserved contract extension.

The Resurgence of Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco began his journey with the Browns against the Los Angeles Rams. While it was a 19-36 loss for his team, he emerged a star with two touchdowns to his name. He has steadily been getting better. Subsequently, the Browns have enjoyed a flawless 3-0 record, during which Flacco has consistently surpassed 300 passing yards in each game. This impressive three-game streak marks the longest stretch of his 16-year career with such prolific passing yardage.

The 38-year-old veteran’s NFL career seemed over after his stint with the New York Jets in 2022. Flacco’s remarkable journey from the couch to QB1 stands out as one of the most heartwarming storylines. Initially brought in as an insurance policy, Flacco’s trajectory shifted rapidly when he was accelerated into the starting lineup. Cleveland is already equipped with a formidable defense and if Flacco can keep in form, he can repeat the history he made with the Baltimore Ravens in 2012.