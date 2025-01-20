“Is This Like the Olympics Committee?”: Radio Veteran Calls Out Patrick & Brittany Mahomes for Naming Their Kids Sterling, Bronze & Golden

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes recently welcomed their third kid into the world, a daughter, and decided to name her Golden Raye. They’ve now completed the full array of Olympic medals to go along with Sterling and Patrick III, who goes by “Bronze”. But one radio host thinks the names come across as obnoxious and shortsighted.

Advertisement

Radio veteran, Taylor Strecker, called Brittany and Patrick out on her show Taste of Taylor. She expressed that it was distasteful for the parents to give their kids these names, as it places them in an order from least to greatest.

“So this new baby was born and her name is Golden,” Strecker began. Her co-host urged her to tread lightly because Mahomes is a well-defended figure, especially in the Midwest, but Strecker wasn’t holding back. “And her other sibling’s names are Sterling and Bronze… What is this like the Olympic committee?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taste of Taylor (@tasteoftaylor)

This is certainly an amusing perspective. As obnoxious as it may seem, celebrities often choose “flashy” names for their kids. Some even go for thematic names, like the Mahomes’. However, this practice isn’t entirely uncommon outside of celebrity culture. Some people opt for names with the same starting letter or length when naming their children. Ultimately, it’s up to the parents.

But Strecker believes that thematic names leave one of the children with the short end of the stick.

“Also, not nice to bronze. Like, why give your kids names of things that people associate with winning and losing in order?” she pointed out, before going into a bit. “This is my fifth child, aluminum foil. What in the!?”

While it was a hilarious rant for Strecker to go on—and one that earned many laughs—she might be a bit shortsighted herself. Bronze isn’t associated with losing in the Olympics; it’s third place. People who don’t win medals at all are the real losers. But ‘loser’ would be a harsh label. They lost to the best the world had to offer.

The bronze medal is undervalued. Medalling at all in the Olympics is an incredible feat. An athlete has to work their way through regional and national competitions and become one of the best in the sport that their country has to offer to make just the first stage of the competition.

Then you have to do Olympic trials and heats once you make the competition, and then if you qualify, you can compete for a medal. It’s an arduous process that one should feel incredibly accomplished for earning bronze.

Notably, Strecker received some backlash in the comments. Her co-host did tell her to tread lightly, but she just couldn’t help herself. The number one most liked comment told Strecker to “back off” their beloved Mahomes family. Another fan offered some insight into how Bronze got his name. He’s named Patrick III, they explained, after Pat and his father. And because he’s the third, they gave him the nickname ‘Bronze.’ It’s a neat way to do it.

Here’s how the fans reacted:

Fans react to radio host criticizing Patrick and Brittany Mahomes for naming their children after Olympic medals pic.twitter.com/oJyBs6xSO2 — FootballinMyVeins (Kidding, it's blood) (@nfl_rocky) January 20, 2025

Don’t expect Strecker to step into the football world again anytime soon. She attempted to joke about the most popular figure in the league, and while her remarks were comedic in jest, they came across more as playful banter once unpacked. It doesn’t seem like she knows much about the family or the situation—and why should she? While Strecker is a successful radio host with over 13k followers on Instagram, she hardly covers or discusses football in her own time.