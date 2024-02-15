WATCH: Taylor Swift’s Viral Kisses Were Not Meant for Travis Kelce, Reveals New Video

Taylor Swift proved to be the lady luck for Travis Kelce, who sealed his second consecutive and third overall Super Bowl win on Feb. 11. The chaos of her speculated absence ended up in an exuberant presence from the pop star who chugged beers, danced at the after party and even sealed the big win by sharing passionate kisses with Kelce.

In the aftermath, several videos surfaced, with one that left fans giddy as Swift was seen sending away flying kisses. Initially, believed to be directed towards Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, a new revelation has shaken this assumption. Contrary to popular belief, the affectionate gestures captured in the video from Taylor Swift were not intended for boyfriend Kelce.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/thinktswift/status/1757287918295749048?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Instead, they were aimed at someone much closer to the Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes – his children. The video made circles on the internet with most reusing it as a meme GIF after the SB win. However, the closer inspection, it becomes evident that Swift’s attention was focused on Mahomes’ children, Sterling Skye and Bronze Mahomes. This unexpected twist and the heartwarming moments that followed, stuck out amidst the thrill of victory, leading fans to come up with reactions about Taylor Swift.

Swifties Dissect Viral Air Kisses from Taylor Swift

In the wake of the Chiefs victory, the internet was set ablaze by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s captivating moments. As fans dissected the footage, reactions offered deep insights into the couple’s heartwarming interaction.

One observer noted, “There was this video overlooking all of it and he actually blowed her kisses, but she wasn’t watching and then she blowed them to Britt and Bronzie”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/azs8913/status/1757333745034465787?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another highlighted a particular angle, “Travis and Taylor kissed all over Vegas later so actually, this is even cuter now!!!!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Amboody/status/1757418454506729892?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

An informed voice about Taylor Swift added, “There’s a longer video to this and at one point they are blowing kisses to each other”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/snakebiebers/status/1757401232988086382?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A fan had yet another claim, “She did it twice! Once with trav and once with baby Mahomes”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/emilyj37650973/status/1757426450200936603?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“I saw that longer clip yesterday too where she’s blowing the kisses to Sterling but I didn’t want to ruin the moment for anyone. Lol! But he was definitely blowing his kiss to her so there’s that,” wrote another fan who found the moment adorable.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/VickiWordPig/status/1757431584792211593?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Taylor Swift’s video has engaged many as she playfully air-kissed Bronze beside Brittany Mahomes. However, the dedication of the Swifties to unravel the moments complies with the profound liking that fans share for her.

Notably, Swift’s presence at the sidelines has not gone unnoticed by Kelce himself, who acknowledged her ability to thrive in public interactions. Moreover, the increasing closeness between the pair has made the Swifties want more, leading to such critical discussions. As the bond between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continues to blossom, fans eagerly anticipate what the future holds for this duo.