Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Gives Fans a Tour of Her New Born Baby Girl’s Nursery With Beautiful Golden Accents

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and his wife Brittany Mahomes walk off the field after winning Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany welcomed another baby girl into the world this past week. And it turns out her name was pre-decided, as the couple had already designed a nursery (a few weeks ago) inspired by her name. In her latest Instagram post, Brittany gave fans a look at the beautifully designed space.

Advertisement

The former soccer star starts the video by opening the door and welcoming the viewers inside. The first thing that jumps out about it is the glaring pink walls, complemented by white accents and golden touches that align with the baby’s name — Golden Raye. Brittany also talked about why she chose pink.

“When I found out I was having a baby girl, my mind immediately went to pink,” Brittany detailed. It is the traditional “girl” color for parents. “I wanted to go very warm and pink, and obviously, tie in the gold just to go with her name.”

Along with the pink walls, the room has a beautiful golden-framed mirror, a comforting chair for the parents to sit in, and a big sign which vertically reads “Let Your Light Shine.” It’s a wonderfully designed room that will be perfect for Brittany and Patrick to start out raising their child.

It marks the couple’s third child. Sterling (3) and Lavon or “Bronze” (2) Mahomes are both a girl and boy, so Patrick and Brittany already have both areas covered. It’s a daunting task to raise one kid, let alone three. But, the Mahomes’ should be pros at it by now. One could tell when Brittany pointed out the most important aspect of the room: the chair.

“I think this is the most important part of a nursery when building it. You spend a lot of time in this chair as a mom whether you’re breastfeeding, bottle-feeding, reading books, and doing nighttime routines. So, it needs to be comfortable.”

That’s the sign of a seasoned baby momma. Brittany even reveals that she designed the ottoman to be adjustable since Patrick is so much taller than she is. It just goes to show how much of an expert she is now on her third kid.

Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, unveils a nursery for her newly born daughter pic.twitter.com/A6f68Y85aU — FootballinMyVeins (Kidding, it’s blood) (@nfl_rocky) January 16, 2025

The room was designed by Brittany with the help of Crate and Kids — a modern design company catering to families. Crate and Kids’s social media page shared a few photos of the unveiling on their Instagram story, along with their favorite quotes from Brittany about how much she loves the design. It seems like a great collaboration that was perfect for the Mahomes during the pregnancy.

Brittany Mahomes’ collab with Crate and Kids pic.twitter.com/1d4OtVD5Fh — FootballinMyVeins (Kidding, it’s blood) (@nfl_rocky) January 16, 2025

For the cherry on top, they decided to replace the knobs to drawers with golden ribbons — a nice touch that goes perfectly with the new name.

Now, the couple has all three Olympic medals as children: Sterling silver, Bronze, and Gold. But, Patrick has hinted that a fourth baby could be on the table. It’ll be interesting to see which route they go for that name if they decide to expand their blossoming family.