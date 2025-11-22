Is This the End of the Deion Sanders Effect as Colorado Expects Low Turnout vs Arizona?

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

After dropping three straight games, the 3-7 Colorado Buffaloes are set to face the 7-3 Arizona State Sun Devils this Saturday. With bowl eligibility already off the table, something Deion Sanders pulled off last year with his star QB Shedeur Sanders and Heisman winner Travis Hunter, this season’s collapse has been tough to swallow.

And even the fan interest shows just how disappointing this campaign has been for Sanders and his crew. According to Buffzone beat writer Brian Howell, next Saturday’s matchup is on track to draw the smallest crowd of the Sanders era.

In Sanders’ first year as head coach, when Colorado finished 4-8 and landed at the bottom of the Pac-12, they still sold out every home game… the first time in program history. The same trend followed last year. But now, the momentum has fizzled out, especially after the team posted its lowest turnout of the Sanders era (48,322) earlier this month against the Arizona Wildcats.

Howell reports that about 40,000 tickets have been sold for Saturday’s game, so a new record low is all but locked in.

Colorado has sold about 40,000 tickets for Saturday’s game against Arizona State, which means it will surely be the lowest attendance of the Coach Prime era. Lowest to this point is 48,322 for the Arizona game on Nov. 1. #cubuffs — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) November 21, 2025

So, why such a low turnout? Is it just the disappointing record, or is something else in play? Howell was told that many students, who usually get free or discounted tickets, haven’t claimed theirs this week because most of them already headed home for Thanksgiving. If the team had a stronger record, maybe even just a winning one, some students might have stuck around and left town after the game.

“I’ve had my tickets listed for $20 a piece on SeatGeek. Couldn’t give these things away,” one disappointed fan wrote under Howell’s X post.

Last year, the Buffs played their final home game on November 16 and drew 54,646 fans. That is still more than 6,000 above what they pulled for the Wildcats game on November 1.

CU will wrap up the 2025 campaign on the road against the Kansas State Wildcats, the Saturday after Thanksgiving.