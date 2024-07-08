Brittany Mahomes Posts a Thirst Trap To Endorse a Sports Drink Brand That Has Kim Kardashian In Their Roster

Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Brittany Mahomes arrives on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Brittany Mahomes is gradually becoming known for her bold ventures, much like her three-time Super Bowl champion husband Patrick Mahomes. Following her ravishing SI Swimsuit magazine cover donning blood red, she is once again heating up the internet with her latest endeavor. Partnering with a sports drink brand ‘Alani NU‘, which boasts mega-celebs like Kim Kardashian on its roster, the former soccer player has added another venture to her portfolio.

The KC Current owner dazzled in a Barbie Pink two-piece set. She posed against a beach backdrop to endorse the Hawaiian Shaved Ice edition of the sports drink. The carousel had a series of poses that could certainly make viewers thirsty for the drink.

“HAWAIIAN SHAVED ICE JUST GOT HOTTER ​New look AND taste.. sipped first by,” read the caption.

Though quite a trendsetting move by Brittany Mahomes, the Alani NU has some massive stars like Kim Kardashian on the roster.

Alani NU boasts a flavor from the health-conscious 43-year-old, retailing at 4.79 USD on their official website. The flavor called the ‘Kimade‘ had Kim Kardashian posing with the drink much like Brittany to rally her followers to try the pink lemonade.

Reportedly, the sports drink blends thirst with quality bringing together biotin, Vitamin B, and caffeine with just ten calories. Kim endorsed her custom flavor launched in 2023, with a similar photoshoot against the backdrop of a gym, posing in the signature bubblegum pink two-piece much like Brittany. But that’s not all for Alani NU who are targeting the sports drink market with their elaborate celebrity roster.

Brittany Mahomes Steps into Alani NU Sports Drink Roster Studded with Celebrities

Fans of Alani NU have been buzzing with excitement as the brand continues to expand its roster with prominent models and celebrities. Molly Smith, known for her victory on Love Island All-Star, recently announced her collaboration with Alani NU on Instagram, expressing her thrill as a fitness enthusiast who is now the brand’s ambassador for nutritional drinks.

Addison Rae, the popular TikTok star, has also joined forces with Alani NU, introducing new flavors and products that resonate with her young, health-conscious audience. The introduction of the Berry Pop energy drink flavor and new protein bar flavor make Rae’s latest recommendations worth a try.

Meanwhile, Paris Hilton made waves with her own collaboration, unveiling the Pink Slush energy drink in partnership with Alani NU. Her gorgeous pictures with a touch of glamour and luxury to the brand’s lineup have made the drink more appealing to followers of both Hilton and Alani NU.

Athlete and influencer Whitney Simmons also made the list of media personalities who continue to promote Alani NU as a Gymshark athlete, with her emphasis on a lifestyle centered around fitness and wellness. Much like her Emily Ratajkowski, author of the bestselling book “My Body,” has also aligned herself with Alani NU, with products like the Cherry Twist Energy and Pre-Workout options.

Alani NU’s strategy of enlisting diverse personalities—from reality TV stars to social media influencers along with the wife of ruling Super Bowl star Patrick Mahomes could help them earn more credibility in the health and wellness industry. Meanwhile, Brittany Mahomes is expanding her wings with her sultry looks and diverse partnerships, making a name for herself on the way.