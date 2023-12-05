Is Tom Brady ‘The GOAT’ in Joe Montana’s Opinion? The 49ers Legend Once Explained What it Takes to be the Greatest Ever

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NFL quarterbacks (from left) Dan Marino, Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Roger Staubach, Brett Favre, and John Elway are recognized during the NFL 100 prior to the Kansas City Chiefs playing against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Montana once stood tall in the NFL as the greatest quarterback for a long time. He had bagged four Super Bowl rings, three Super Bowl MVPs, and a historic conference title-game touchdown pass. However, once Tom Brady entered the league, he redefined the narrative of quarterback greatness. He shattered statistical records securing seven Super Bowls and five Super Bowl MVPs.

Joe Montana, in an interview with Mens Health, had a different take on the greatest vs best debate, he distinguished between career accolades and individual talent. Surprisingly, Montana didn’t favor himself or Tom Brady but designated the title of the best-ever NFL quarterback to Hall of Famer and Dolphins icon, Dan Marino.

Montana highlighted Dan Marino’s achievements beyond his physical prowess. He fondly recalled the Dolphins icon overcoming challenges to secure the eighth-most passing yards and seventh-most passing touchdowns in NFL history. If we look at the 1984 MVP season for Dan Marino, he threw an impressive 5,084 yards and 48 touchdowns.

But let’s remember, in 1984, linebackers could hit receivers going over the middle and target quarterback post-throws. The defenders could exert full body weight on quarterbacks and target their lower extremities. The level of protection today is unparalleled.

Joe Montana Explains How Marino Outshines Tom Brady

Joe Montana reflected how the dominant Marino would have been in the current era with these heightened protective measures. Although Joe Montana triumphed over Dan Marino in Super Bowl XIX, he acknowledged his competitor’s unique talents. Montana commended Marino’s perfect upper body torque, strength, and rapid, accurate release that unmatched even Tom Brady and Montana himself.

“He had a quick release. I had to step into a lot of things to get enough [force] on the ball. He had the perfect torque of his upper body and strength to deliver the ball quickly at a fast release with accuracy.” Said Joe Montana, per Men’s Health.

Joe Montana, featured in a Guinness Super Bowl commercial, conveyed that being the greatest isn’t solely about touchdown passes or statistical records. The former 49ers quarterback highlighted the intangibles that contribute to the GOAT status.

“It’s about how you come back from a bad play or the hardest year ever. One voice tells you to stay down and take it easy. Another one says get up, show your teammates and your neighbors, ‘Hey, we got this.’” Montana added

Dan Marino had left an indelible mark with the career most passing yards (61,361) and passing touchdowns (420) before retiring in 1999. Montana placed Dan Marino in today’s game and NFL rules with the benefit of a free release and taller receivers. He emphasized Marino would have dominated and could have been dubbed as an unsung hero, noting the underappreciation of Marino’s remarkable numbers during his era.