Is $250 Million Former QB Tom Brady Worth More than Shaquille O’Neal?

After playing in the NFL for twenty-three years, GOAT Tom Brady hung his cleats in February 2023. The 7x Super Bowl champion Brady achieved several accolades and amassed great wealth for himself in his illustrious career. In fact, Tom has ensured constant cash flow for himself by investing in several notable companies.

Another athlete who has followed the same trajectory as Brady and has earned heaps of cash over the years is NBA legend, Shaquille O’Neal. Despite retiring in 2011, Shaq still stays as relevant as he was a decade ago. The Big Man of the NBA is another sporting legend who earned an insane amount of money. However, what is his net worth compared to the seven-time Super Bowl-winning champion?

How much is Tom Brady worth?

Along with being an NFL star player, Brady has dipped his toe into several businesses. As per Celebrity Net Worth, the fifteen-time Pro Bowler is worth around $250 million in 2023.

He is the league’s all-time leader when it comes to total amount of money earned. As per Forbes, the 199th pick of the 2000 NFL Draft raked in more than $500 million from football. Out of which, $333 million came from his playing contract and over $200 million from his off-field ventures. In 2022, he became the league’s highest-paid player for the first time in his career, earning $75 million.

Is Shaquille O’Neal’s net worth more than Brady’s?

After retiring from basketball, Shaq became an entrepreneur and a television host and also endorsed various products. He has amassed a whopping net worth of $400 million, almost twice as much as Brady’s. When he was with the NBA, he earned $292 in salary alone. Apart from that, Big Aristotle earned more than $200 million from endorsements as well.

Although he is no longer an active athlete, he still manages to earn around $60 million a year from endorsements and various business ventures. One fun fact about the gentle giant is that he spent the first $1 million of his NBA salary in only 30 minutes! That’s just who Shaq is. Moreover, his salary was the highest when he played for the Miami Heat from 2004 to 2005. The big man took home $27,696,430.

Hence, in the battle of who is wealthier, Shaquille O’Neal emerges as the sure-shot winner. However, with Tom set to earn massively from his FOX broadcast deal over the next few years, we can expect the net worth difference between him and Shaq to shrink further.