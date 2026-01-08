Was Marco Rubio’s Wife a Miami Dolphins Cheerleader?

When it comes to the State of Florida, there is not much that eclipses football. There are dozens of college teams, many of which are Power Five programs, and three different NFL teams. It was hardly a guarantee that Secretary of State Marco Rubio would become the fervent Miami Dolphins fan that he is.

And it is more than just the fact that Rubio was born and raised in Miami. He also married a former Dolphins cheerleader, Jeanette. More on that later.

With the recent news of the Dolphins handing head coach Mike McDaniel his walking papers, Rubio decided to take a break from leading the coup d’etats in sovereign nations to try to make a football joke on his Twitter account. “I do not normally respond to online rumors but feel the need to do so at this moment,” Rubio began, adding,

“I will not be a candidate for the currently vacant HC and GM positions with the Miami Dolphins. While you never know what the future may bring right now my focus must remain on global events and also the precious archives of the United States of America. Thank you.”

Safe to say that comedy, like most other things, is not up Rubio’s alley. We all remember how he got peppered with hilarious insults by his new boss, President Donald Trump, back when the pair were both vying for the Republican nomination in 2016, and all he could respond with were jokes about Trump’s tweeting typos. What are the odds that Trump still calls him “Little Marco” when they have their cabinet meetings?

To be fair, if he did join the Dolphins in some alternate universe, Rubio would be coming into a scenario he’s quite familiar with. He’s already very accustomed to working a job he has no idea how to do, while following orders from a clueless billionaire who understands even less than he does. Now that is right up his alley.

And his wife would make her return to the Dolphins organization nearly three decades after she had a cup of coffee with the franchise. Though the lifestyle did not suit her in the end, she spent one season with the Dolphins as a cheerleader and posed for their swimsuit calendar in 1997, the year Rubio proposed to her.

They had met back in 1990 in Miami. Marco, the son of Cuban immigrants, and Jeanette, the daughter of Colombian ones. She was 17, he was 19. They dated for seven years before Rubio made his Sleepless in Seattle-inspired proposal. They were married in Coral Gables the next year.

The pair now have four children, two sons and two daughters. They live on General’s Row at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C. Little Marco’s got to be close by in case the President ever needs his sage advice.