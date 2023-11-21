Is Travis Kelce Retiring From the NFL?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce have shared an inseparable bond for over a decade. They have marked recent years by two Super Bowl victories and consistent AFC Championship Game appearances. As Travis Kelce continues to play a pivotal role for the Chiefs alongside Patrick Mahomes, he acknowledges the reality of his age.

Although Travis shows no signs of slowing down at the age of 34, he recognizes being in the twilight of his illustrious career. In a recent interview with WSJ, Travis Kelce delved into a topic he rarely discusses, retirement. Surprisingly, he admitted that retirement is a constant presence in his thoughts, more than people might realize.

Despite his impressive eight Pro Bowl appearances, Kelce has faced the toll of 10 surgeries throughout his football career. The lingering pain from these surgeries adds a layer of complexity to his decision-making about how much longer he’ll stay in the NFL.

“Till the wheels fall off, baby. I just love the game,” Travis Kelce said, per The Wall Street Journal. “I think that kind of keeps me living with. I just love the game. I think that keeps me living [as] a young, fun-loving football player. I get to play a game for a living at the age of 33, 34. And I don’t want to lose that. I don’t want to lose that excitement for the game that I had when I was a kid.”

Travis Kelce disclosed the pain he’s grappling with which is prompting speculation about the longevity of his career. His success is marked by two Super Bowl victories since the Kansas City Chiefs drafted him in 2013.

However, Kelce acknowledged the toll on his body, having undergone 10 surgeries. Kelce has missed only four games in over a decade after his rookie-year injury. That being said, his durability is now in question as he confronts the challenges of continued physical strain.

Will Jason and Travis Kelce Consider Retiring Together?

Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason, also reflected on the word ‘retirement’ being in his mind, per CBS Sports. After a heart-wrenching loss in Super Bowl LVII, Jason Kelce was emotional but composed. He faced questions about the game and in that 10-minute presser, the ‘retirement’ topic surfaced towards the end. The idea of the Kelce brothers riding off into the sunset together isn’t as crazy as it may sound.

Super Bowl LVII became the first NFL face-off between two brothers, Jason and Travis Kelce. Travis emerged victorious although he has never bragged about the win. Jason completed his twelfth season and opted to continue with the Eagles, signing a one-year, $14.25 million contract.

Jason Kelce is undeterred by recent retirement talks and whether he will continue his career after this year remains to be seen. However, as far as Travis is concerned, the Chiefs TE seemingly wants to gather a few more years of football memories before hanging his boots for good.