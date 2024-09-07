‘Ja’Marr Chase Will Get His Money Before Kickoff’: Former Bengal Chad Johnson Stirs the Rumors Pot

The contract saga surrounding Ja’Marr Chase continues to evolve as the Bengals’ season opener approaches. The star receiver missed much of the preseason while holding out for a new contract, briefly returned to practice, and then sat out again. However, Chad Johnson has some news that should put Bengals fans at ease. According to him, Chase’s new deal might be finalized right before kickoff this Sunday.

Advertisement

In an episode of the Nightcap podcast, Ochocinco insisted that the LSU alum deserves a new contract, having already proven his mettle during his three-year stint with the Bengals by breaking records and earning accolades left and right.

Ocho even hinted that one of his sources believes the deal will be inked just in time for the season to begin. But if negotiations don’t fall through, he also speculated that Chase might limit his participation to protect himself from injury and avoid jeopardizing his chances of securing a long-term deal.

“You know what a little birdie told me? It’s probably going to get done before the kickoff. If it doesn’t get done, he will be using various small minimal packages to make sure he doesn’t get hurt. But I think it’s gonna get done,” the former NFL star stated.

Even Chase has broken his silence about the whole thing, addressing the media with a warning: while he’s willing to play without a new deal, the decision will be his. The LSU alum also remained firm in his stance on what he wanted from his extension, stating that the market was already set for him.

That said, his stance and uncertainty about his presence on the opening day will put the Bengals in a tough position, with Tee Higgins also questionable for the matchup against the Patriots. Their WR2 is dealing with hamstring issues, leaving Joe Burrow short of quality weapons.

Shannon Sharpe divides Bengals Receivers into pros and kids

During the same segment of the Nightcap, while Ocho vouched for the depth of the wideout room, Shannon Sharpe disagreed with that assessment. He went so far as to divide Cincinnati’s receiving corps into two categories — one consisting of veterans like Chase and Higgins, and the other comprising newcomers and younger players.

Sharpe quipped:

“You ain’t got that much depth. You ain’t got that kind of depth. They got the kiddie pool, and they got the 12-foot in. Y’all got them two guys if they ain’t playing that deep end and everything else is in the kiddy pool.”

Besides the top dawgs, the Bengals have rookie Jermaine Burton, Andrei Iosivas, Trenton Irwin, and Charlie Jones. All of them have a combined experience of 766 yards and 65 receptions. Irwin is the oldest in the group, going into his fifth season with the Bengals. So it’s quite understandable why Shannon said what he said.