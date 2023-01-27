Zach Wilson to the Rams? Mike LaFleur’s Firing & Hiring Saga Forces Pat McAfee to Discuss Fresh Trade Rumors

New York Jets quarterbacks Zach Wilson, left, and Mike White signal to receivers during warmups at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyj Vs Jax

Zach Wilson hasn’t had the best of seasons this time around. Although the Jets played quite well in the early phase of the season, Wilson struggled to lead the offense effectively.

Just because the team was winning, the management was a little hesitant in disturbing the combination. However, after Wilson’s infamous rude reply in a post game press conference started making rounds on social media, the Jets wasted no time in benching him.

Actually, after a disastrous performance against the Patriots in a regular season game, Wilson was asked if the offense failed to support the team’s defense. Being the leader of the offense, Wilson took it personally and replied, “No.”

Post that, the Jets decided to give Mike White a run in place of Zach and enjoyed a bit of success early on. However, White’s numbers took a hit and then Zach was asked to start again, but it was all too little too late. The chopping and changing and inside politics ruined a good season for the Jets.

Rams hiring Mike LaFleur sparks Zach Wilson trade rumors

The Jets lost 6 games on the trot towards the end of the season. Moreover, it was reported that many Jets players were not happy when White was benched to bring Zach back as the starting QB. This shows that many players do seem to have a problem with Wilson.

When something like this happens, we often see players asking for a trade and that might be the case for Wilson this coming offseason. Adding fuel to Zach Wilson trade rumors, Pat McAfee recently discussed a chain of events on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ which does make the trade appear like a possibility.

McAfee stated that Mike LaFleur, who was fired by the Jets after a dismal offensive season, has been roped in by the Los Angeles Rams. As Mike has spend some time with Wilson, he might play a pivotal role in getting the QB into the Rams’ squad.

The Rams do prefer young talent and they are in need of a quarterback who can stay for an extended period of time. Matthew Stafford’s injury forced them to bring in Baker Mayfield and we all saw how well Baker did in a few games.

However, Baker probably isn’t a long term solution for the team’s offense and with LaFleur as the team’s new offensive co-ordinator, we might actually see Zach running a riot on the field in the Rams jersey.

