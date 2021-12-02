“I’m picking Aaron Rodgers over Tom Brady”: Stephen A. Smith has a controversial take for the NFL MVP award, picking Packers QB to go back to back

Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady. It looks like the battle for the NFL’s MVP award is going to come down to the two top quarterbacks in the league right now.

It’s right around that time when the race for the league’s top award is heating up, and while there aren’t any clear favorites, you can definitely make a strong case that Brady and Rodgers should be right there up at the top.

Of course, Rodgers won the MVP award just last year after having a phenomenal season. He led the Packers to the #1 seed in the NFC, finishing the year 13-3 and secured the all important bye for his team. He also threw for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns (1st in the league), and only 5 interceptions. He’s having another great season so far too.

However, for as great as Rodgers has been, Brady has been equally, if not more impressive. The Bucs quarterback looks to be on a mission, and he’s challenging Rodgers every inch of the way this season.

Stephen A. Smith picks Aaron Rodgers over Tom Brady

How has Brady’s season been so far? Well, he’s only second in the league right now with 3,403 yards, first in the league in passing touchdowns with 30, and he’s on pace to have a career year at the ripe young age of 44.

The Buccaneers (8-3) currently trail the Cardinals (9-2) and Packers (9-3) in the NFC playoff race, but there’s still a lot of football left to be played. Anything can change in the last few weeks, and we could see Tampa Bay cross Green Bay and Arizona right up.

At the same time, the regular season could barely be an indicator of what’s to come. Last season, the Buccaneers were the #5 seed, and they still managed to win the Super Bowl, upsetting the Packers in the NFC Conference Championship.

Right now, there’s no way to answer who the MVP is. Brady does look to be in the lead simply because of his incredible stats at his old age, but things can change. Stephen A. Smith, NFL analyst, and host of First Take, doesn’t think that Brady is in the lead, however.

I’m picking RODGERS over BRADY this season. pic.twitter.com/MxrlsgJS5h — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) December 2, 2021

Regardless of who you believe to be the MVP right now, it’ll be a tight battle till the end of the season, and there’s no telling which the ball is going to swing.

