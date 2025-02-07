Travis Kelce Freely Admits He’s “Jealous” of Peyton Manning’s Son Marshall Getting to Warm Up with the Likes of Joe Burrow

The AFC-NFC Pro Bowl ended in a few days. While the NFC retained its supremacy, one of the highlights and a consolation prize for the AFC’s head coach, Peyton Manning’s son, Marshall, got the opportunity to throw alongside Burrow.

He showcased his abilities as a middle-school QB, throwing perfect balls to Ja’Marr Chase. During the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, Peyton Manning admitted that he loved watching his son enjoy the Pro Bowl, playing alongside some of the NFL’s best.

He jokingly remarked that seeing his son throw so effortlessly wasn’t surprising—after all, in the Manning family, they’re taught to throw, not kick. “We raise quarterbacks, not kickers,” he quipped.

Travis Kelce might be playing in the Super Bowl and could do a three-peat but the kid in him couldn’t help but feel jealous of Marshall.

“The kid in me is so jealous of Marshall. That is such a cool opportunity for him to go out there and have some fun with the gang. I’m sure he is absolutely living it up, man.”

The five-time MVP also shared that Marshall had the time of his life at the Pro Bowl over the past three seasons, which is one of the reasons Peyton enjoys coaching the event. His son gets to warm up alongside the likes of Burrow and all the best QBs in the NFL and play catch with the likes of Chase and Jefferson, calling it a “cool moment”.

Manning admitted that his and Eli’s job as coaches of the Pro Bowl would be in jeopardy if the organizers continued to go with the idea of brothers coaching the games. He believes the Kelce brothers- Travis and Jason have the potential to take over from them—they are the only two brothers with an AFC-NFC connection.

Speaking of the AFC-NFC connection, Jason’s former team, the Eagles will be playing Travis’ Chiefs in the Super Bowl yet again. This has already divided their house. But who are the Mannings pulling for in the Super Bowl?

Are Peyton and Eli Rooting For the Eagles this year?

The Manning brothers may not have a team in the Super Bowl, but they do have a record on the line. Peyton and Eli have a combined four Lombardi Trophies—the same number as Travis and Jason Kelce. If the Chiefs win, the Kelce brothers will surpass them. So, does that mean the Mannings will be rooting for the Eagles this season?

Well, for Eli, that’s complicated. Having spent his entire career with the Giants, it’s tough for him to cheer for a division rival like Philadelphia. The two-time Super Bowl champion explained that he doesn’t root for teams but rather for individuals he knows personally. In this case, that means Saquon Barkley, his former teammate.

That doesn’t mean Eli is against the Chiefs, either—after all, his former defensive coordinator, Steve Spagnuolo, is there.

” It’s hard for me to pull for the Eagles like being in the division. But it’s a little bit easier this year with Saquon being there. I think in these situations, you root for players, you root for coaches you know.”

However, he’s leaning more toward the Eagles because, unlike the Chiefs, many of their players haven’t yet experienced the joy of winning a Super Bowl. Eli believes every player should get to feel that bliss—especially someone like Saquon.

Peyton Manning, on the other hand, kept his cards close to his chest, refusing to reveal who he was rooting for. Instead, he seemed more concerned about the possibility of Jason Kelce receiving an honorary ring from the Eagles if they win.

To him, either outcome means the same thing—the Kelce brothers pulling ahead of the Mannings in Super Bowl wins.