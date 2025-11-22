“It Felt Like Home”: George Pickens Says a “Higher Power” Guided Him to the Dallas Cowboys

George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys was the blockbuster trade of the 2025 offseason, and Pickens has made the most of it. The former Steeler has hauled in 58 passes for 908 yards, already topping his entire total from last year. He also has a career high of 7 touchdowns, with a good chance to add more if he can stay on the field.

However, Pickens is still on his rookie contract, and his first year in Dallas is his final year of that deal. If the Cowboys want to keep him, they will need to pay him or use the franchise tag next offseason.

But we all know that Jerry Jones has a reluctance to hand out big money, and that could eventually push the wideout out the door. Although if you ask Pickens, he wants to stay. He did not say it outright, but he hinted at it in a letter he wrote to fans through The Players’ Tribune.

“I swear there’s a higher power guiding all of this. I was meant to get a fresh start in Dallas. It felt like coming home – in a real way,” Pickens wrote.

The 24-year-old went on to talk about how he used to fall asleep in his football gear as a kid, showing his love and dedication to the game. His mom would have to sneak in at times to take his helmet off. But it was the team that Pickens played for as a kid that always stuck in his memory.

Pickens played for the Eastlake Cowboys growing up, wearing the Dallas star on his helmet since he was a little kid.

“I was born for Showtime, bro,” Pickens concluded.

Sign him Jerry

Call the agent https://t.co/3yHuaWYy8u pic.twitter.com/w7CZiFE4MQ — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 21, 2025

All in all, it was a heartfelt letter that should get Cowboys fans excited. It sounds like Pickens is motivated to come back to the team after this season. After all, he was born for the show.

However, the reality is that Pickens will probably be franchise tagged. It’s not the outcome he is likely looking for, but if he really wants to be in Dallas, he will sign the deal and look for a bigger payday down the road. Yet, not many would blame him if he held out and pushed for more security. We will just have to wait and see how it plays out.