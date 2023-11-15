Justin Fields Injury Update: Will the Bears QB Play Against the Lions?

After spending four games on the sidelines, Bears QB Justin Fields is expected to start in the upcoming bout against the Lions. The situation is unclear as his backup, Tyson Bagent, achieved a 2-2 record during his absence, something Justin failed to do in the seven games he started. It’s also worth noting that the Bears lacked game-changing plays in the QB’s absence, making a strong case for his appearance against the NFL North powerhouse.

According to an article by NFL writer Kevin Patra, a source close to Inside Ian Rapoport has notified him that there’s a possibility Justin Fields is expected to play in the upcoming bout. During the matchup between the Bears and the Vikings, the 24-year-old QB dislocated the thumb on his throwing hand. Since then, Bagent has had to hold the fort, steering the team in the right direction.

Before going down with the injury, Fields led in passer rating with 120.0 in the past three games. Fans and pundits alike are eagerly anticipating the star QB’s comeback, and former running back turned sports anchor Jarrett Payton recently expressed his confidence.

Jarrett Payton Backs Justin Fields Before the Anticipated Comeback

During his interview on the ‘Mully & Haugh Show’, Walter Payton’s son Jarrett passionately stated that he’s not giving up on the Bears’ QB. In Jarrett’s view, Fields is among the most formidable quarterbacks in the league, and Da Bears should cut him some slack before hastily asking for a replacement.

“I’m not giving up on Justin Fields. I’m riding out with my dawg,” Jarrett Peyton said. “When Justin Fields is on the football field, you can’t say this about many people, He’s arguably the best athlete when he steps on to the football field… I wanna see what he can do for the rest of the year. I also feel like we have to give this young man some time.”

Jarrett also expressed that the offense of the Bears should revolve around Fields in the upcoming games, which have the potential to enhance his performance to the fullest.

The Bears, currently 3-7, are standing at the bottom of the NFC North with no possibility of securing a playoff berth. However, Fields’ performance in the upcoming seven games will definitely determine his place on the team. The Bears traded their first overall pick last year, but judging by the current trajectory, it might not be the same next year.