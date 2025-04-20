mobile app bar

“It’s My Fault…?”: Shannon Sharpe Fires Back as Chad Johnson Complains, ‘You Got All the Awards’

Nidhi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson

On left – Shannon Sharpe and on right – Chad Johnson. Image Credits – Imagn Images

According to Penny Hardaway, one person died because of his “Air Foamposite One Galaxy” shoes. The death toll would’ve gone up to two if Chad Johnson had been in the room when Shannon Sharpe received his pair.

On the latest episode of Nightcap, things got heated between Unc and Ocho as Unc showed off his latest sneaker acquisition. The beautiful “Air Foamposite One Galaxy” pair was sent to him by Penny himself. And Ocho, like a younger sibling, threw a tantrum because Sharpe didn’t get a pair for him as well.

“Why does everybody send you sh*t and not send me sh*t. We come as a pair…I shouldn’t have to ask, you supposed to save some for me…You get all the gear, you get all the awards,” raged an animated Ocho.

Keeping on the sibling theme, the two even started bickering about “folding” and “beating” each other up, and talking about how much they can each bench. To be fair, the shoes are really cool. Anybody would be upset about not receiving a pair, as many fans confirmed.

The Galaxy Foamposite was part of Nike’s legendary 2012 Galaxy Pack and remains one of the most hyped sneaker releases of all time. Its futuristic design, limited production run, and cultural significance cemented its legendary status.

The sneaker was re-released in February of 2025, and once again, many fans were not able to get their hands on the coveted shoe. Ocho had a golden opportunity to bag a pair, but according to Unc, it’s his own fault he didn’t.

“So, it’s my fault you ain’t got shoes now. You gotta ask! You don’t ask. We were both here when Penny was here… And you got the awards too. You got the 100,000 plaque, you got the 1 Million plaque, and you got the WEMBYs. You even stole a Wemby,” Sharpe interjected.

Some fans sided with Sharpe, as one said, “a closed mouth doesnt get fed.”

Sneaker releases in 2012 were a completely different experience compared to today—there was no SNKRS app, no StockX, and only a handful of resale platforms. If you wanted a highly coveted pair, your best bet was to line up outside Foot Locker and hope you’d get lucky.

The release of the Galaxy Foamposites in 2012 epitomized this era. The demand was so overwhelming that chaos erupted at several stores. In some locations, the crowds became unruly and even violent, leading to riots that required police intervention with riot gear, horses, and tear gas.

The situation grew so out of control that retailers were forced to cancel releases at certain locations to protect public safety. That story about a fan dying over the Foamposites? That’s not just a story.

“Man, I just remember the malls and the sneaker shops and boutiques, they were selling those shoes, man, the lines were ridiculous. And people were actually fighting, and one guy even got killed over this shoe. Rest in peace, seriously,” Penny himself once revealed.

About the author

Nidhi

Nidhi

x-icon

Nidhi is an NFL Editor for The SportsRush. Her interest in NFL began with 'The Blindside' and has been working as an NFL journalist for the past year. As an athlete herself, she uses her personal experience to cover sports immaculately. She is a graduate of English Literature and when not doing deep dives into Mahomes' latest family drama, she inhales books on her kindle like nobody's business. She is proud that she recognised Travis Kelce's charm (like many other NFL fangirls) way before Taylor Swift did, and is waiting with bated breath for the new album to drop.

Share this article

Don’t miss these