“It’s My Fault…?”: Shannon Sharpe Fires Back as Chad Johnson Complains, ‘You Got All the Awards’

According to Penny Hardaway, one person died because of his “Air Foamposite One Galaxy” shoes. The death toll would’ve gone up to two if Chad Johnson had been in the room when Shannon Sharpe received his pair.

On the latest episode of Nightcap, things got heated between Unc and Ocho as Unc showed off his latest sneaker acquisition. The beautiful “Air Foamposite One Galaxy” pair was sent to him by Penny himself. And Ocho, like a younger sibling, threw a tantrum because Sharpe didn’t get a pair for him as well.

“Why does everybody send you sh*t and not send me sh*t. We come as a pair…I shouldn’t have to ask, you supposed to save some for me…You get all the gear, you get all the awards,” raged an animated Ocho.

Keeping on the sibling theme, the two even started bickering about “folding” and “beating” each other up, and talking about how much they can each bench. To be fair, the shoes are really cool. Anybody would be upset about not receiving a pair, as many fans confirmed.

Them sneakers is fire I would be mad too if I was ocho they so perfectly designed they look like a piece of the galaxy — Mr Apex (@TheVideoGameCR1) April 19, 2025

The Galaxy Foamposite was part of Nike’s legendary 2012 Galaxy Pack and remains one of the most hyped sneaker releases of all time. Its futuristic design, limited production run, and cultural significance cemented its legendary status.

The sneaker was re-released in February of 2025, and once again, many fans were not able to get their hands on the coveted shoe. Ocho had a golden opportunity to bag a pair, but according to Unc, it’s his own fault he didn’t.

“So, it’s my fault you ain’t got shoes now. You gotta ask! You don’t ask. We were both here when Penny was here… And you got the awards too. You got the 100,000 plaque, you got the 1 Million plaque, and you got the WEMBYs. You even stole a Wemby,” Sharpe interjected.

Some fans sided with Sharpe, as one said, “a closed mouth doesnt get fed.”

A closed mouth don't get fed!! Ocho knows that!! — TK1954 (@TK1954) April 19, 2025

Unc gotta point 😂 bro always trynna challenge someone instead of asking for merch — ‘24 CHAMPS🍀 (@realclash11) April 19, 2025

Sneaker releases in 2012 were a completely different experience compared to today—there was no SNKRS app, no StockX, and only a handful of resale platforms. If you wanted a highly coveted pair, your best bet was to line up outside Foot Locker and hope you’d get lucky.

The release of the Galaxy Foamposites in 2012 epitomized this era. The demand was so overwhelming that chaos erupted at several stores. In some locations, the crowds became unruly and even violent, leading to riots that required police intervention with riot gear, horses, and tear gas.

The situation grew so out of control that retailers were forced to cancel releases at certain locations to protect public safety. That story about a fan dying over the Foamposites? That’s not just a story.

“Man, I just remember the malls and the sneaker shops and boutiques, they were selling those shoes, man, the lines were ridiculous. And people were actually fighting, and one guy even got killed over this shoe. Rest in peace, seriously,” Penny himself once revealed.