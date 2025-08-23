“Who Loves Jason?”: Joy Taylor Slams Controversial Analyst Amid Cam Newton’s Honest Comment

Jason Whitlock has never been shy about speaking his mind. Since leaving Fox, he has taken aim at some big names, including former colleagues like Joy Taylor and former NFL MVP Cam Newton. Whitlock once ripped into Taylor after her firing and lawsuit, accusing her of using her looks to climb the sports media ladder because, in his words, she had nothing else to offer. He went as far as to accuse her of sleeping her way to the top and called her a product of DEI.

His shots at Cam weren’t any softer. Whitlock questioned Newton’s leadership, labeling him a diva more concerned with individual success than team goals. He even criticized the Auburn alum’s personal life, pointing to his kids with multiple women and branding it part of a so-called “Baby Momma Culture.”

So when Cam invited Joy onto his podcast, the two couldn’t avoid talking about Whitlock. Newton asked her directly for her thoughts on the outspoken host, and Taylor didn’t hold back.

She took a savage shot at Whitlock’s health, joking that with his cholesterol levels, he should’ve died by now. She admitted she’s well aware of what he’s said about her over the years, but she’s never watched his show, and couldn’t care less. Instead, she mocked his appearance, calling him an undesirable man, and flatly said she has no love or respect for him.

“Every time someone brings up Jason Whitlock, I can’t believe he is still with us. I don’t think anything works harder than his cholesterol. As for anything he says or does, I couldn’t give a f**k, and I have not consumed any of it. Who loves Jason? Does God love Jason? I do not love Jason.”

Cam, however, struck a different tone. He confessed that he actually loves Whitlock and even hopes to meet him someday. But Joy Taylor, in no mood for any defense of her critic, quickly shot that down. She claimed Newton would never meet him because Whitlock barely leaves the house. According to her, he doesn’t even step out for groceries, living without any real purpose in life.

Whitlock never minces words, and that trait could be admirable if he consistently had something meaningful to say. But he rarely does. More often than not, he comes off with “low-quality takes” that lack insight.

Whether he’s doing it purely for views or because he’s genuinely that spiteful is hard to tell. Every once in a while, he lands a clean punch with a take worth considering, but those moments are few and far between.