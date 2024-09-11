Jalen Milroe Says His Father Doesn’t Sleep the Night Before His Alabama Football Games

Alabama Crimson Tide’s quarterback Jalen Milroe, recently opened up about the unwavering support he receives from his parents.

Advertisement

In a heartfelt interview on “The Pivot Podcast,” Milroe shared insights into his family’s dedication, particularly highlighting his father’s intense involvement in his football journey, admitting that they’re both on “this path together,”

“He feels my pain, right. Any pain that I’ve had playing the quarterback position, any pain of going on this process of playing a quarterback position, my dad feels that. He still to this day, he might not admit to this, but even the night before game, he don’t sleep. He nervous.”

The Milroe family’s commitment runs deep. They’ve never missed a single Alabama game, regardless of whether Jalen plays or not.

This constant presence has provided a solid foundation for the young quarterback and has even offered support without adding undue pressure.

The influence of his father’s US Marine background has played a significant role in shaping his approach to life and football.

Growing up in a household with a military atmosphere instilled in Jalen a strong sense of discipline and goal-setting. He learned to value both long-term aspirations and short-term objectives and his father helped him find that joy in the process of achievement.

He credits his parents, especially his father, for teaching him the importance of internal drive in pursuing success. Their guidance helped him navigate the challenges of college football while maintaining a focused and determined outlook.

‘You gotta be self-driven’: Jalen’s motivations

The young quarterback’s journey in college football is deeply intertwined with his family’s support, particularly the guidance of his parents. Their involvement goes beyond mere attendance at games; it’s about instilling values and fostering self-motivation.

In the interview, Milroe also shared a crucial lesson from his parents.

“He (my father) told me that ‘I can’t want it more than you.’ My mom mentioned it to me ‘we can’t want it more than you. You got to want it yourself’ and so that’s why I mentioned the self-driven. You gotta be self-driven.”

These things made Jalen understand that while his parents’ support is invaluable, his own determination is the key to reaching his full potential.

The Milroe family exemplifies how crucial a solid support system can be for an athlete’s success. As Jalen continues to make his mark with Alabama, his father remains a cornerstone in his decision-making process, offering guidance on both career moves and life choices.

With the upcoming draft season, Milroe’s performance has put him in the spotlight as one of the standout quarterbacks to watch. All eyes will be on Milroe to see how he leverages this strong foundation to further his career in the sport.