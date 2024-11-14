“It Forces You to Look Inside Yourself”: Tom Brady Talks About the Importance of Failure

If anyone knows how to turn failure into success, it’s Tom Brady. From being drafted dead last and thrust into a third-string QB role to winning seven Super Bowls, his story is the stuff of legend. Now, after hanging up his cleats and diving into various endeavors — some successful, some not — he has advice to share with those just starting their journey.

The former Patriots signal-caller recently made an appearance at the Fortune Global Forum held in New York. Talking about the reality of businesses, Brady noted that he has imbibed the teachings from his own life and feels facing difficulties is a big part of it.

The NFL legend also emphasized how failure is a part and parcel of the struggle. But to get to that point, the first step is stepping out of one’s comfort zone.

“Because the reality of your business and your career is overcoming adversity,” he said. “And the only way to do that is to fail. And the only way to fail is to put yourself in uncomfortable situations because you’re always in your comfort zone.”

Explaining why failing is important, the ex-quarterback stated that it’s the experience one gains from overcoming a difficult situation, which makes it all worth the effort. One gains self-confidence too, which is integral for the next step in the success ladder.

“So if you fail and then you figure out a solution to the people you work with to overcome the failure. You gain a lot of self-confidence…”

Believing in oneself will prepare one for the next opportunity, automatically increasing the success rates for the next time. This is why Brady believes failure is “amazing” for all the life lessons and self-introspection it brings about in a person.

“And if you gain self-confidence, then the next opportunity you have to succeed you got a much, much better opportunity to do just that. So to me, failure is amazing, because it teaches you and really forces you to look inside yourself about what you need to do better.”

Brady’s life and success are a testament to his fearless ideology and the legend keeps sharing his thoughts with his fans.

Tom Brady has a simple message for fans

On Thursday, Brady shared a post on his Instagram story with a simple message for his fans — to bring about change in oneself. The animated video he posted showed two counters: one labeled ‘People who want to change’ and the other ‘People who want change,’ with a person behind each. Both individuals were welcoming people to their cause.

While a long queue of people was shown waiting outside the counter for people vying for change, the other counter was completely empty.

Tom Brady posts motivational Instagram story pic.twitter.com/kBgoHAUoGZ — lazy_talker (@lazytalker31) November 14, 2024

Brady’s post clearly emphasizes that there are always people who want change, but not many who put in the work. And that needs to change.

The San Mateo native didn’t outshine his peers in the early phase of his sports journey. It was his perseverance and constant hustle that made him noticed by college programs. Even during his time at the University of Michigan, it wasn’t an easy road for a young Brady. The quarterback struggled to secure the starting position and then retain it.

Then came the 2000 Draft, and the future most winningest quarterback was picked in the sixth round by the Patriots. Initially, a backup to Drew Bledsoe, a year later Brady got the chance to start, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Seven Super Bowl titles, 5 Super Bowl MVP titles, 3-time All-Pro, 15-time Pro Bowl, and multiple records later, Tom Brady retired on 1st Feb, 2023. Having signed a 10-year deal with Fox, the legend starts a new phase of his career as the highest-paid broadcaster.