“Aaron Rodgers is Battered and Washed”: Skip Bayless Slams Injured QB After Steelers’ 7-26 Loss to Bills

Heading into the 2025 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers were hoping that Aaron Rodgers had just enough left in the tank to help them reach their first playoff win since January of 2017, but after their Week 13 encounter with the Buffalo Bills, it’s unclear how much there may be left of the future Hall of Famer. Despite their respective records, as well as the age gap between their starting quarterbacks, their matchup was expected to be a close one, as indicated by the 3.5-point spread.

Unfortunately, Rodgers was forced to discover why football is known as a young man’s game. The Bills’ defense had their way with him for the majority of the contest, but after Christian Benford’s strip-sack fumble return left the 41-year-old looking worse for wear, many, including Skip Bayless, couldn’t help but state what seems to be the obvious at this point in time.

Unfortunately for the four-time regular-season MVP, the stat sheets, which used to be his best friend, now seem to suggest that he may actually be just as “battered and washed” as Bayless suggests.

Rodgers’ current average of 189.6 passing yards per game is his lowest since 2007. Prior to Week 13, his QBR for the 2025 season was resting at 44.2, which is the worst that he has produced while playing 10+ games in a season since his last year with the Green Bay Packers in 2022.

Suffice to say, Rodgers is showing every bit of his age while on the football field, and it could cause Pittsburgh to miss out on the postseason for the first time since 2022. According to some fans, that’s enough to justify cleaning house and finally putting an end to the Mike Tomlin era.

Tomlin and Smith should be gone. Tomlin is uncomfortable hiring coaches that are potentially better than him. He is acting like a Steelers King! Time to go. — Anthony Sticca (@Sticca02) December 1, 2025

In Bayless’ defense, not many were willing to challenge his assertion that Rodgers is done for. However, several fans were quick to question his assertion that “Joe Burrow’s Bengals are going to win the AFC N.”

Given their current record of 4-8, as well as the fact that Bayless picked the Baltimore Ravens to win the division a few weeks ago, it’s relatively safe to say that no one is buying this take from Bayless.

The Bengals are about to be 4-9 how are they gonna win the North? One of the Ravens or Steelers will have 9 wins — CowboyFromH3LL (@CFHMTx) December 1, 2025

Nevertheless, Rodgers still deserves some recognition for his willingness to finish the game. The veteran had just returned from a left wrist injury that sidelined him in Week 12, so for him to be able to withstand an absolute clobbering from Benford and co. should serve as a testament to his grit and determination.

Then again, when you’re “pretty sure” that this will be the final season of your soon-to-be Hall of Fame career, why not take a few extra risks, right? After all, you only live once.