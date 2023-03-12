Cole McDonald XFL Salary: What Is The Star Roughnecks QB’s Net Worth?

Cole McDonald is a former NFL quarterback who plays for the enhanced version of Pro Football in the XFL. He rose to prominence after the 24-year-old signed an exclusive deal with the Houston Roughnecks on November 15 last year. Even though he showcased a limited appearance in the National Football League, McDonald has amassed a decent amount of wealth.

Before signing a deal with the XFL, the quarterback gave a cameo in the Canadian Football League for the Toronto Argonauts. In fact, it was the first time he actually threw passes in a regular season game in his professional career. However, it was a backup role.

Also Read: How Much do XFL Coaches Make? XFL Coaches 2023 Salary

How much does Cole McDonald earn?

According to the multiple reports shared by several media outlets, the quarterback’s net worth is estimated at around $5 million. Despite showcasing limited availability, McDonald has accumulated enough to sustain his personal and professional life.

Due to back-to-back transitions from one football league to another in the past couple of years, there hasn’t been much clarity on his contract and year-on-year salary break. However, according to the salary standards set by the XFL, Cole is set to make at least $22,000 this season while playing for the Roughnecks. Of course, he’ll take home a much bigger cheque in case he takes his team to the playoffs.

McDonald’s journey from college to the pro has been quite interesting in terms of the accolades and success he recorded. He played for Hawaii and redshirted his freshman season. As a junior, he registered 33 touchdowns for 4,135 passing yardage and 14 interceptions.

Interestingly he also featured as a dual QB rushing for 383 yards and seven touchdowns. With so much on the table, the signal-caller decided to enter the 2020 NFL draft and sacrificed his final year of NCAA eligibility.

What does McDonald’s professional career look like?

Regardless of how things turned out for McDonald post his arrival in the NFL, the quarterback had a great Scouting Combine leading the 40-yard dash with a record time of 4.58 seconds. His vertical jump of 36 inches also remains a highlight among other counterparts who participated in that year’s draft class.

Soon he got drafted in the seventh round as the 224th overall pick by the Tennessee Titans. Unfortunately, after a couple of weeks, the franchise waived him. The following year he signed with the Cardinals; however, couldn’t benefit from his practice squad performance, getting waived again.

His chances of returning back into the league slowly diminished, and McDonald resorted to trying his luck in the CFL. Currently, the passer is busy re-establishing his brand value and expecting a long run with the Houston Roughnecks.

Also Read: XFL 3 Point Conversion: XFL Extra Point Rules Explained