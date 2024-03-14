“It Is Extremely Alarming”: Cam Newton Drops a Bomb On Falcons Investing $180 Million On Kirk Cousins

The Atlanta Falcons have made a daring move by signing Kirk Cousins as their new quarterback on a hefty long-term contract. They are clearly aiming to make a mark in the upcoming season. However, some NFL critics are skeptical about this decision, thinking it might be too risky.

Recently, Kirk Cousins signed a massive four-year, $180 million contract, which includes a jaw-dropping $50 million signing bonus and $100 million guaranteed. However, the former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton believes it was a huge blunder by the Atlanta Falcons.

Articulated on his podcast 4thand1show, Newton thinks they shouldn’t have signed someone who hasn’t made significant achievements in the league and is recovering from an Achilles injury. Cam Newton bluntly stated,

“It is extremely alarming that he only had one playoff win in 12 years… He’s coming off of an injury. Why didn’t they get just a few?”

Cousins has played in the NFL for 12 seasons, dividing his time equally between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings. During the regular season, he has started in 145 out of 150 games, with a decent record of 76-67-2. However, his playoff track record isn’t quite as impressive.

Cousins has been to the playoffs twice with both the Commanders and the Vikings and has a losing 1-3 record as a starter. His sole playoff victory came in the 2019 season, where he led the Vikings to a 26-20 win against the New Orleans Saints in the Wild Card Round.

However, their playoff journey was short-lived as the San Francisco 49ers defeated them in the next round. In his most recent playoff appearance in 2022, the Vikings suffered a heartbreaking 31-24 loss against the New York Giants in the Wild Card Round.

Kirk Cousins’ Achilles Injury Casts Doubt on Atlanta’s Hefty Contract Investment

Newton’s concerns extend beyond Kirk Cousins‘ ability to secure crucial victories. It’s also about his recovery from a season-ending injury he sustained last season. It marked his first major injury throughout his career, occurring in Week eight of the 2023 season when he tore his Achilles tendon in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers. As a result, he was sidelined and missed nine games after being placed on the injured reserve list.

Now, making a long-term commitment to a player in this situation appears quite risky, especially considering Cousins’ advancing age. The former Vikings quarterback will turn 36 in August 2024, just before embarking on his 13th NFL season.

Although Cousins displayed impressive performance last season, throwing for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns, and only 5 interceptions in just eight games. If he hadn’t been injured, he might have taken the Vikings to the playoffs again. However, that didn’t happen. Despite his solid regular season stats, his accomplishments include just four Pro Bowls and one playoff win. It’s surprising that Atlanta is investing so much in him with such a big deal.