“It Sucks”: Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe Decode Lamar Jackson’s 4th Divisional Round Loss After Bills Game

Lamar Jackson might lift his 3rd MVP on February 6 during the NFL Honors, but his postseason ended early yet again. The Ravens bowed out of the divisional round, losing to the Bills, 27-25, who made it to the AFC Championship game against the Chiefs next Sunday.

Sadly, the divisional round has become Lamar’s kryptonite, marking his fourth loss at this stage. Stunned by Lamar’s ongoing Super Bowl drought, Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson shared their honest thoughts on the Nightcap podcast.

“It sucks. Let me tell you how it sucks- I feel bad for Lamar for one and this is how you know I feel bad- I’m not going to make fun of you about your team losing. I really wanted Lamar to win this one. He’s gonna win MVP and I wanted him to have success in the playoffs. It didn’t go that way and that sucks.”

Additionally, Shannon and Ocho highlighted the Ravens’ inability to capitalize on their limited opportunities even though they shouldn’t have been in the game after turning the ball over thrice and dropping a couple of catches.

The Bills dominated both sides of the ball in the first half, stifling the Ravens’ offense and preventing any big plays. As a result, Sharpe questioned the Ravens’ play-calling, suggesting they leaned too heavily on the run game early, which made their offense predictable.

Sharpe also noted that Lamar Jackson has been sensational in the regular season, consistently delivering high-level performances and maintaining one of the league’s highest QBRs. However, those achievements haven’t translated to the postseason when it matters most.

Despite boasting a roster with nine Pro Bowlers and six All-Pro selections, the Ravens fell short against a Bills team with only two Pro Bowlers and one All-Pro (Josh Allen). Adding to the sting, Baltimore had defeated Buffalo 35-10 during the regular season.

On the bright side for Lamar, the MVP award is a regular-season accolade, and he remains the favorite to win his third in six years. However, his postseason struggles continue to be a talking point. Jackson now holds a 3-5 playoff record with only one AFC Championship appearance.

While football is a team sport and wins aren’t solely a QB stat, Jackson’s individual postseason performance has drawn scrutiny. Over eight playoff games, he has accumulated nearly 2,400 total yards and 13 touchdowns but has also turned the ball over 11 times.

Statistically, Lamar outperformed Allen in this game, throwing for 254 yards and two touchdowns compared to Allen’s 127 passing yards and no touchdown passes. Jackson also added 39 rushing yards, while Allen managed just 20 rushing yards but scored two rushing touchdowns. However, Jackson’s critical errors—a lost fumble and an interception—proved costly, especially since the Bills played a turnover-free game.

With this victory, Allen and the Bills advance to their second AFC Championship game, where they’ll face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs once again. Meanwhile, Jackson and the Ravens are left to reflect on another early postseason exit.