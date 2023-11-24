“It Sucks”: Jason Kelce Reveals Why Playing on Thanksgiving isn’t His Favorite Thing

While families across the nation settle in for a day of delicious feasts and exciting football, NFL players, like Jason Kelce, don’t have the luxury of enjoying the holiday in the traditional sense. This tradition dates back to 1876 when the Intercollegiate Football Association decided to hold their championship game on this holiday. In a recent episode of The New Heights Podcast, NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce opened up about their dislike for playing football on Thanksgiving.

Jason, with his characteristic frankness, began, “holidays where you get to eat, are usually the best.” He recalled playing against teams like Dallas and Detroit on Thanksgiving, emphasizing, “It sucks you don’t get to eat food with your family.”

This sentiment was echoed by Travis, who remarked that ever since their childhood, their Thanksgivings have been dominated by practice and football rather than family gatherings. The brothers reminisced about their youthful Thanksgiving traditions, where they would play football in the park, often in snowy conditions.

Travis noted, “High school football was always over [by Thanksgiving],” highlighting how their professional careers have significantly altered their holiday experiences. Jason fondly remembered tackling in the snow, a stark contrast to the structured and high-pressure games they play now.