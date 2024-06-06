Dana White Reveals Who Really Wrote His Tom Brady Roast Jokes

Dana White’s roast of Tom Brady was received with mixed reactions, given he does open with a rather polarizing joke. But as the roast went on, Netflix’s given, 60 seconds were enough for him to reel it back in and deliver a few zingers on Brady.

The best one possibly was his joke about Tom Brady’s running style. The man from Boston got the entire Bay Area with one line. Here’s a clip for those who want to be reminded of it:

And it so turns out that this epic joke was originally written by none other than legendary comedian Bill Burr. As it turns out, after Brady called Dana White for the roast and he agreed, the team from Netflix and the roast reached out to the UFC owner. But their jokes were not up to the standard for the multi-billion-dollar brand builder.

He turned to the large network of renowned comedians that he could reach out to. And one of them was Bill Burr. Talking about his experience on the Netflix live show, White reveals calling up multiple comedian friends/acquaintances who helped out with crafting the jokes on Brady.

Dana White even says it was one of the toughest things he’s ever done. And he’s swam with sharks in the ocean and bull-ridden. Still, the Vegas promoter keeps standup comedy right up there on that list of the most nerve-wracking things a person can do. According to him, the roast was built up with too many difficulties for him. Some of the reasons he cites include:

He was a UFC guy and the audience sitting there wouldn’t understand any references. He went up only for 60 seconds. And that too after an hour of some of the best comedians on the planet ripping it up. He was also one of the people delivering to the stage and not the audience, so he isn’t directly interacting with them, cannot see how they react, and can only see the people on the stage. Schulz himself agrees that it was a tough thing to make the people on the stage laugh and perform for them.

To top all that, Schulz, who was one of Dana’s ghostwriters, suggested right before the show that the opening joke is fifty-fifty. And even though he knew that the first one might not land, he took on the challenge. Since, the bigger thing for the ‘always low road’ guy was making sure people know all over the world that he does not care. But then, someone else also did not care when it came to the UFC owner.

Nicki Glazer “Stole” Dana White’s Joke During Tom Brady Roast

White claims that the production team told him he couldn’t do a certain joke because Nicki Glazer was doing that one already. He pointed out that she’s a professional comedian who must have so many jokes, he only has a few, can she not give it up? And the answer was no because as Dana White tells it, in true Glazer fashion she had said ‘If I’m going up before him who cares what he has?’

Even after all this chaos, White managed to deliver a decent roast. He was not one of the highlights of the night for sure, but he wasn’t as bad as the booing Kim Kardashian faced just for standing up there. Thus, all in all, White should count his blessings as live TV can go way worse. In the spirit of how close the night was to being a disaster for Dana White, he has announced on Andrew Schulz’ The Flagrant podcast that he will never try the craft of stand-up comedy again.