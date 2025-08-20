“It Was Absolute Chaos”: Taylor Swift Recalls ‘Violent’ Scenes from Her Suite at the Vegas Super Bowl

Dec 25, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Entertainer Taylor Swift cheers during the first half of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have given us one of the most prominent celebrity love stories in recent history, and the NFL is saying “yes” to all of it. Unfortunately, the gridiron doesn’t care about your feelings, and Swift was forced to learn that lesson the hard way.

Super Bowl LIX was a humbling experience for both of them, but thankfully, they’ll always have Super Bowl LVIII to look back on. During the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, the star tight end noted that he had limited visibility of the suite that Swift was seated in, which proved to be a bit of a bummer.

“I never get to see what the suite looks like before the game. I never get to see my friends and family,” he noted.

According to Swift, however, the scenes from her suite could only be described as “violent.” While reflecting on one of the many touchdowns that were scored that day, the pop star explained that things got a bit more rowdy than usual.

Suffice to say, the testosterone in the room had reached a fever pitch, and it’s something that she’ll never forget.

“People are body slamming each other into other rooms. It was so violent. People went down, like, there were people punching each other. It was absolute chaos. I have every memory of that. Every memory of that moment is intact, but it’s just screaming and thrashing around and trying not to be taken down by this undertone of your friends going absolutely ape sh*t.“

The contest itself proved to be a memorable one in many ways. It was only the second Super Bowl in history to reach overtime, but for Kelce, the best memories have come from having Swift in attendance.

While thinking all the way back to the very first time she ever made an appearance at one of his games, he couldn’t help but contain his smile and label the entire ordeal as a “green flag.”

He noticed that Swift entered the game just like anyone else, through the general admissions entrance. For the 10-time Pro Bowler, that was more encouraging than anything else.

“I was like, oh, she’s just in it. She’s down for the ride. She’s here for the fun. She’s like, ‘I’ll f**king go through the mud. I’ll be a part of Chiefs kingdom.'”

Her act of humility and willingness to be a fan, just like anyone else, has now turned into a routine, and they have no plans of stopping that tradition. Kelce has announced that Swift will once again be in attendance for numerous games throughout the 2025 season, which will certainly be a comfort to both him and the league itself, as the ginormous spikes in viewership totals are a more than welcomed sight.