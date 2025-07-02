Travis Kelce Confirms Taylor Swift Will Attend a Lot of Kansas City Chiefs Games Since the Eras Tour Is Officially Over

Dec 25, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Entertainer Taylor Swift cheers during the first half of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs have an official record of 19-4 when Taylor Swift is in attendance. While attending 23 games in less than two calendar years may seem like a lot for the average fan, Swift would have reportedly attended even more had her schedule not been consumed by the Eras Tour.

Now that he’s decided to return for at least one more season, Taylor’s boyfriend and the Chiefs’ star tight end, Travis Kelce, is suggesting that the Swifties will be out in full force on Sunday afternoons this fall.

During his appearance on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast, Kelce explained Taylor will keep showing up—not only at Arrowhead but other stadiums too—when hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan asked how many games she’d attend now that the Eras Tour has wrapped.

“Yeah. She tried to get to as many as she could last year…and she came to a lot. So, yeah, we’re gonna have Tay..We’re having fun with it man, just being a couple,” Travis confirmed.

Meanwhile, according to Page Six, Swift has “plans to make it to as many games as possible.” And, given the unfavorable response from the crowd at Super Bowl LIX, she may limit appearances strictly to Arrowhead Stadium.

Notably, Swift’s presence has been nothing short of a money printer for the Chiefs and the NFL. Jersey sales, social media impressions, and television ratings, are all up since her arrival.

In fact, Super Bowl LVIII saw a then-record viewership total of 123.7 million, which was largely credited to the 24% increase in interest from 18 to 24-year-old women. By February of 2024, Apex Marketing Group Data reported that Swift had already produced more than $330 million in brand value for Kansas City.

Simply put, so long as she’s willing to attend their games, the NFL is more than willing to host Swift and her entourage. According to Roger Goodell, the 14-time Grammy award winner is opening pathways to new football fans like never before.

“I think this is just about welcoming people into the game. It’s giving people a different perspective on the game… We hear the stories, we see the data. People are talking about the game that weren’t talking about the game yesterday… Taylor is obviously a dynamo. Everything she touches there are people following. So, we count ourselves as fortunate and we welcome her,” Goodell said last year.

Despite the backlash that the NFL has received for routinely featuring Swift throughout Kansas City’s broadcasts, Goodell insists that her addition has been “nothing but a positive.” Nevertheless, there’s no guarantee that she’ll be around after 2025.

Retirement has been the primary talking point for Kelce this offseason, and his performances in both the Super Bowl and the AFC Championship have rightfully caused concern amongst analysts. At 35 years of age, he’s certainly closer to calling it quits than not.

Then again, so long as he’s able to compete in meaningful contests, the soon-to-be 13-year veteran will likely aim to extend his playing career as much as possible.

Because, Kelce and co. are coming off of one of the most lopsided losses in Super Bowl history, meaning that they’ll need all of the help that they can get this season. Should they hope to ‘shake it off’ and get back to their winning ways, then perhaps it’s in their best interest to have Swift in the stands after all.