“It Was F**ing Bulls**t”: Aaron Rodgers Thought Lee Harvey Oswald’s Lone Role in JFK’s Demise Was a Conspiracy Theory

Over two decades in the NFL, Aaron Rodgers became one of the league’s most polarizing figures. Fans have seen two very different sides of him. On the field, he was the brilliant, almost magical quarterback who earned the admiration of teammates and wowed fans with his talent. Off the field, he was the outspoken Rodgers, known for his unconventional views and a knack for stirring the pot.

Rodgers has never been afraid to dive into controversial territory, from vaccines and mind control to aliens and even famous assassinations. To be fair, questioning authority and pushing back against conventional wisdom isn’t inherently negative. A healthy skepticism of government, institutions, and widely accepted narratives can be valuable, as it keeps people sharp and prevents blind conformity.

Still, there’s a fine line between healthy skepticism and tipping into conspiracy thinking. When that line is blurred, curiosity can drift into suspicion of nearly everything. Rodgers has often been seen walking that tightrope. And if not for football, you could almost picture him pouring the same energy into chasing mysteries like the Loch Ness Monster or searching for Bigfoot.

It is widely accepted that “Lee Harvey Oswald” assassinated John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States. But not everyone believes that to be the full story. Rodgers included.

As per US Magazine, for years, the polarizing QB has maintained that Oswald did not act alone, and his fascination with the Kennedy assassination goes all the way back to high school.

After first reading about the event in 10th grade, Rodgers reportedly dismissed the official account as “f*king bulls*t,” insisting there had to be more to the story, according to Ian O’Connor’s new book Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers.

Another conspiracy theory that especially caught Rodgers’ attention is “Operation Northwoods.” In 1962, the U.S. military and government proposed a controversial plan that called for staged attacks on American military and civilian targets.

They would then allegedly blame it on Cuba to justify war with Fidel Castro. The plan never materialized as President Kennedy himself rejected it.

For Rodgers, though, Northwoods remains a key piece of the puzzle. He views Kennedy’s decision to quash the plan as one of the reasons behind his assassination. More broadly, he believes the spirit of Northwoods never truly died and sees it as a shadow behind almost any government crisis.

Plenty of conspiracy theories have found a home in Aaron Rodgers’ mind. Love him or hate him, one thing is certain: you can’t ignore him. And as long as he delivers on the field in what could be his final season, Steelers fans won’t care what he says off it. For them, the only thing that matters is that his play does the talking.