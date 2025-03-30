“You Are Going Backward in Life”: Asante Samuel Calls Out Ryan Clark After Heated Debate With Deion Sanders

Who is the best quarterback in NFL history? For now, the clear answer is Tom Brady. At wide receiver, Jerry Rice is in his own stratosphere. Most people believe the same about Deion Sanders as a cornerback. But one of the best corners of the 21st century vehemently disagrees.

Asante Samuel has never lacked confidence. He recently set social media ablaze demonstrating such. Last week, he posted some of his career accomplishments alongside Sanders’s accolades on Twitter/X. After doing so, he proclaimed he was a better cornerback than Sanders.

Samuel’s post obviously attracted a lot of attention. ESPN analyst Ryan Clark was one of many notable personalities to respond to Samuel. On The Pivot, he expressed that Samuel comparing himself to Sanders was like “throwing rocks at tanks.”

Samuel, of course, didn’t appreciate Clark dismissing his case so easily. On his Say What Needs To Be Said podcast, he labeled Clark’s “disrespect” as “insane.” He then took shots at Clark’s second life at ESPN. In his opinion, the former safety is no longer the high-level analyst he used to be.

“Mr. Ryan Clark, you make sure you look at me and you look at me good… pay attention to what I’m about to tell you… Mr. Ryan Clark, you’re losing talent brother. You was once a talented young man up there. But you absolutely losing that talent… you used to do a good job. Now you going backward in life. The life of a media personality.” – Asante Samuel

No matter what potential critics say, Samuel is going to stand on his business. That’s admirable and respectable. But to some, it’s also delusional.

Ryan Clark was far from the lone wolf in finding humor in Samuel’s audacious words. He has an entire pack with him. Shannon Sharpe, who worked as a studio analyst for CBS throughout Samuel’s career, may be the leader of that group. The NFL Hall of Famer gave Samuel’s argument no credence. He confessed that Samuel, to him, doesn’t belong in any discussion involving Sanders.

“Nobody will ever say Asante Samuel & Deion Sanders in the same breath” – Shannon Sharpe Unc reacts to Asante Samuel & Coach

Prime back & forth @ShannonSharpe @ochocinco @ShayShayMedia_ https://t.co/Op4g2FFiD4 pic.twitter.com/KyIGgnSavA — Nightcap (@NightcapShow_) March 24, 2025

Sanders naturally chimed in on Samuel’s take as well. He said people should, “stop comparing a monument to a darn moment. Loyal Dallas Cowboys fan Skip Bayless unsurprisingly backed Sanders in the confrontation.

Deion Sanders isn’t too pleased about the comparison with Asante Samuel Read More https://t.co/XDuBZA7qi6 pic.twitter.com/0bc1zpxkNx — The SportsRush (@TheSportsRushUS) March 28, 2025

Deion Sanders ended the Asante Samuel debate with this statement: “Stop comparing a monument to a darn moment. They had moments I’m a darn monument man.” Via @SkipBaylessShow pic.twitter.com/wG7f8ov79x — NoSkoZone (@noskozone) March 27, 2025

Samuel having more people bashing him than supporting him in his quest to be labeled a better player than Sanders isn’t shocking. One Twitter/X user may have summed up the collective thoughts of Samuel’s detractors more appropriately than anyone.

Asante Samuel must really be desperate for attention. There isn’t a single person who has ever watched football who thinks he was in the same universe as Deion Sanders, but he’s spent the last 2 weeks relentlessly demanding people lie to him & tell him he was lol. Nutty behavior. — Play Like A Jet (@Playlikeajet1) March 29, 2025

Samuel had a distinguished NFL career. He made four Pro Bowls and had one first-team All-Pro selection. But Sanders appeared in eight Pro Bowls, earned first-team All-Pro status six times, and won the 1994 Defensive Player of the Year award. There are levels to the game beyond interceptions. And Sander, until further notice, is at the top.