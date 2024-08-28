Adam Sandler Calls It a Family Affair, “Anytime Taylor Swift’s Laughing With” Travis Kelce

For almost a year, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance has been the talk of the town. And for Adam Sandler and his family, it has been no different.

During his appearance on the Season 3 debut of the New Heights podcast, the Hollywood mogul shared his and his daughters Sadie and Sunny’s enthusiasm for the 14-time Grammy winner, along with her beau, Travis.

According to Sandler, his girls’ love for Swift’s music began at an early age, during the comedian’s filming of movies like Grown Ups (2010) and That’s My Boy (2012). At that time, before the pop icon transitioned from country to pop, Swift’s songs became a staple in Sandler’s home.

The actor recalled how special it felt to listen to all the songs on the album on repeat, comparing the joy to experiencing timeless music from artists like The Beatles or Elton John. For Sandler and his family, Swift’s music soon became the soundtrack of their lives, and they know every lyric by heart.

Sadie and Sunny’s deep admiration for Swift grew even stronger when their father took them to see Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles on October 11, 2023. The Cruel Summer singer’s genuine interest in the film Bat Mitzvah, created by Sandler’s daughters, deeply touched the father of two. So much so that he expressed:

“She means so much to my house… she’s like a part of our family.”

However, being a hardcore Swiftie comes with its challenges. Sandler admitted to feeling “nervous” around the pop sensation, as he wanted to impress her and not disappoint his daughters. He also humorously mentioned that his whole family would exchange high-fives whenever they saw Swift laughing with her boyfriend, Travis.

The Billy Madison actor said during the interview:

“When you guys first started dating, my God, my family was like, ‘Look how good they are. Look how he’s a gentleman, and she’s having so much fun with it.'”

This only shows how Sandler’s family has been deeply invested in the lovebirds from the beginning. So, it’s fitting to discuss how it all began.

Kelce was intimidated by Swift’s “aura” at first

When the news of Travis and Taylor’s high-profile romance went viral last September, searches for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end spiked on Google. Naturally, Travis became an overnight sensation, more so than before, and had to navigate the challenges of handling the fame that came with being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.

Let’s rewind!

Travis and Taylor’s romance began with a missed opportunity at Swift’s concert during the Kansas City stop of her Eras Tour last June. Kelce had intended to meet her but couldn’t make it. According to ET, someone from Swift’s team ensured that the Blank Space singer knew the Cincinnati Bearcats alum was at the show. Shortly after, Swift reached out and set up their first date in New York City.

But ahead of the date, Kelce could already sense the pressure with people around him saying, “Don’t mess this up!” While he may exude a lot of confidence on the football field, the three-time Super Bowl champ initially had a tough time grappling with the heavy attention when dating Swift but was not ready to give up.

“If she handles it well, I need to, too,” the 34-year-old manifested.

What began as a nerve-wracking rollercoaster has slowly evolved into something serious for both Swift and Kelce. The 2013 NFL draftee has learned to handle the paparazzi and scrutiny well over time and is committed to making things work, both privately and publicly.

For instance, from July 21 to August 20, the couple were in a long-distance relationship across two continents as Kelce was immersed in training camp and preseason games in KC, while Taylor was keeping up with her Eras Tour in Europe. Despite their busy schedules, they still managed to catch up with each other through Zoom dates, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Now that the singer is on a break and has returned to the USA, NFL fans expect her to show up at the Chiefs season opener on September 5 to cheer for her beau!