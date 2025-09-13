Tom Brady Drops Hard-Hitting Life Wisdom About Hard Work

Aug 8, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Retired Hall of Fame New England Patriot player Tom Brady talks with Brian Hoyer during the first half of a game against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Tom Brady was all about routine and hard work while he was in the NFL. That’s how he became the only non-kicker to start an NFL game at age 45 during his final year in 2022. Not to mention, he led the league in completions and attempts that season. And he has continued that regimented and hard-working way of life in his post-NFL years.

Brady’s obviously going a little easier on himself physically now. But that doesn’t mean he’s not busy; his schedule is still packed with appearances and new ventures. Yet, he still finds time to drop a nugget of wisdom here and there.

On Saturday afternoon, the former Patriot posted a flow chart and a quote from Thomas Edison, the inventor of the light bulb, among other things. As you might have guessed, the quote was all about hard work and why it’s worth doing.

“Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work,” Brady quoted, while also adding a simple flow-chart-style diagram to hammer home the message: what lasts won’t come easy, and what comes easy won’t last.

Tom Brady 🐐 has some eye-opening wisdom pic.twitter.com/Nw1ekFsWnB — Depressed Eagles Fan (@nfl_rocky) September 13, 2025

This is just the latest pearl of wisdom Brady has relayed to the public over the last week. A couple of days ago, he did a guest spot on Colin Cowherd‘s show, where he shot down one of Cowherd’s QB theories and broke down how not only are QBs being developed poorly nowadays, but also how the media has no real grasp on evaluating their development.

“Here’s a lot of people that have no idea what they’re doing when they’re tasked with coaching a quarterback or calling an offense… Do you rank offensive coordinators 1-32? Do you rank quarterback coaches 1-32? Well, what if you have the 32nd-ranked coordinator? How is he getting a level of development that the guy who’s first is getting?”

This is 5+ minutes that every NFL owner should watch. Ton Brady providing gold. pic.twitter.com/E2MF0h7vNP — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) September 12, 2025

When he’s allowed the time to speak at length, Tom Brady is one of the best in the business. That’s why an in-studio analyst role might be better for him than the color commentator role he’s currently in for Fox, which requires him to rattle off quick-hitters.

Brady was alright in Week 1 this year, but still not nearly as cool and comfortable as he clearly was during that Cowherd appearance, for example. He’ll try to continue settling in this week as he and Kevin Burkhardt head to Kansas City to call the Super Bowl 59 rematch between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.