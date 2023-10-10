“It Was Ugly”: Deion Sanders Jr. Reacts to Shedeur’s Hard-Fought Win Against ASU That Coach Prime Called “Hot Garbage”

Shedeur Sanders led his team to another victory against Arizona but in Coach Prime’s playbook, it hardly qualified to be called one. In fact, in his dictionary, his team’s effort in the ASU game was nothing but “hot garbage”. Moreover, as the Buffs took the victory home, Deion Sanders Jr. also had his take ready on the game.

Prime’s eldest son Deion Sanders Jr. took to Twitter to call the game ugly but still a win. Nevertheless, the win was on the turf where opponent fans were calling out the Sanders family and Colorado. Hence, Deion’s QB son Shedeur made sure to shut them up with a flexing move after the win.

Deion Sanders Jr. Reacts to the Colorado game against Arizona

Deion Sanders and his sons’ team secured another difficult win in the season after their two losses. His eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr.’s reaction to the game was a mix of emotions and acknowledgment that the game had shortcomings, but it ended in a victory. Consequently, he characterized the game as an ‘Ugly’ one but called it an overall good win.

“It was UGLY, but a Good Win. & keep flexing! These b*tch made people on here get so mad at a young king for shining. We don’t do stuff your way, we do it our way. & Hating on a young man shining is lil money behavior,” wrote Deion Sanders Jr.

The context is meant to surround the game that happened to be a 27-24 win for Colorado over Arizona State. Shedeur Sanders, despite having a somewhat mediocre performance as compared to his high standards, contributed 239 passing yards and a touchdown. This improved Colorado’s record to 4-2 for the season.

It can safely be concluded that the game’s quality was unsatisfactory and the celebration of a crucial win for Colorado remains eclipsed. Moreover, the areas of improvement, such as the offensive line, which allowed five sacks on Sanders, can be worked upon in the upcoming games.

Shedeur Sanders Leading Buffs to a Victory in the Face of Adversities

The game between Colorado and ASU was a war zone with some intense moments and high emotions among the fans. There were reports of Arizona fans going rogue on the opponents, using profane language for Shedeur and the Sanders family as well as being abusive toward the Buffs team.

The reportedly insane behavior stemmed from the intensity of the game. However, only assuming, Shedeur’s performance was low for his own bar, which could be a consequence of what was done by the spectators.

But to add an edge, the tension did not let the Colorado Buffaloes lose against Arizona State. Furthermore, some fans even referred to Shedeur Sanders as ‘legendary’ for the Colorado Buffaloes, helping them bring the victory home.

To end the proceedings in his own style, Shedeur decided to flash his expensive diamond studded watch to the ASU students. While many called his move unnecessary, a lot of fans also supported him, suggesting that he rightfully gave a befitting response to a crowd that was reportedly not going easy on him.