Former Broncos QB Rips Shedeur Sanders For His $70,000 Rich Kid Move on ASU Fans After Win

Former NFL quarterback Danny Kanell has been vocal about his displeasure with the University of Colorado’s football program, particularly Coach Deion ‘Prime Time’ Sanders, thanks to the media attention he has garnered this season. And it seems like his criticism has continued after Colorado quarterback and Deion’s son Shedeur Sanders celebrated their victory over Arizona State by taunting the Sun Devils’ student section with his wristwatch.

Kanell, who had previously taken issue with Colorado’s performance and public presence, seized the opportunity and took to X to troll Shedeur for his actions. Despite the Buffaloes’ win over Arizona State, Kanell’s disapproval persisted, and he took a “Heisman” jab at Deion’s son, mocking his rich kid move.

Ex-Broncos QB Danny Kanell Takes a Shot at Heisman Hopeful Shedeur Sanders

Coach Prime Deion Sander’s son and Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, secured his first win after a two-game losing streak. And he took no time to capitalize on the opportunity as he took his mocking jab at the ASU fans with ‘the Shedeur’ using his $70,000 watch after the game-winning field goal by Alejandro Mata. This got keen attention from the former Broncos quarterback, Danny Kanell.

Soon after Shedeur’s apparent ‘rich kid move’ went viral, Kannell took to X (earlier Twitter), ripping off the star status of Deion Sanders’ son. He was also seemingly trolling the young Sanders for being included in the Heisman discussions early on in the season. He wrote, “If there was a Heisman for beating 1-5 teams, this guy would win it,” on Saturday night.

Kanell, who has took jabs at Deion Sanders, this time took the opportunity to troll Shedeur for this celebration. However, he is not alone in mocking Sanders for his post-game behavior, as others have criticized him.

A fan compared Sheduer to other college teams’ QBs

However, some critised Hamell for his jab at the 21-year-old Sanders.

Even fans seem to have a “mixed response” to this $70,000 watch incident.

Shedeur’s Eye-Catching $70,000 Gesture

University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has gained attention for his signature post-victory celebration, which involves flaunting his diamond wristwatch in a gesture that has been labeled ‘The Shedeur.’ This unique celebration grabbed the spotlight when he displayed his wristwatch during an altercation before Colorado’s week-one matchup with the University of Nebraska.

The gesture has caught the eye of cameramen, fans, and even celebrities like Rick Ross and DJ Khaled, who have praised Shedeur for his flashy style. Shedeur’s custom stainless steel Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 15500, adorned with 30 carats of VVS diamonds and created by Saki Mihalakos of Saki Diamonds. And it has become a symbol of his swagger on and off the field. The watch is estimated to be worth around $70,000 per complex.com, significantly more than its original price of $27,800 before the diamond additions.

Shedeur, being the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, seems to have inherited his father’s confidence, style, and apparently ‘his extra swagger and bling.’ His unconventional celebration, like his father’s style, has garnered mixed reactions. Though some found it entertaining, others, like Ex-NFL player Will Compton, labeled it as “insane behavior” in his tweet with a video showing ‘The Shedeur.’