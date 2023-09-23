Weeks After Ending Association With $200,000,000 Worth Aaron Rodgers, State Farm Comes Out With a Hilarious Commercial Starring Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce

Veteran QB Aaron Rodgers, who has built a massive $200,000,000 net worth by signing lucrative NFL contracts and brand endorsement deals, recently ended his 12 year old association with insurance giant State Farm. As it turns out, just weeks after ending their partnership with Aaron, State Farm has put out a hilarious commercial, starring none other than Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and his great friend Travis Kelce.

In the advertisement, Mahomes can be seen having fun with Travis Kelce, as the TE made his debut on State Farm commercials. However, Kelce wasn’t allowed to get his own jersey to wear in the commercial. While Mahomes got to sport his Chiefs jersey, Kelce was handed a jersey with the name ‘Ma-auto’ on it.

Mahomes made fun of the star Tight End by saying that he needs to get warmed up to the fact that Patrick himself stars in State Farm ads. Looks like after Aaron’s breakup with State Farm, Mahomes and Kelce’s chemistry is being utilized to further popularize the brand.

State Farm Commercial Featuring Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Seems to be a Hit

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are taking their friendship to another level. They recently took to X to share a State Farm commercial in which Kelce’s last name was the center of all the attention. The ad focused on the benefits of bundled insurance. In the ad, Jake from State Farm was seen handing out jerseys to the Chiefs duo.

While Mahomes proudly sported his own jersey with “MAHOMES” printed on it, Kelce was given one with the name “MAAUTO”. Apparently, it was a clever play on “home and auto” insurance bundles. Mahomes couldn’t resist teasing Kelce on X, tweeting, “Travis just needs to warm up to it @JakeStateFarm“.

The commercial ended with a coach calling them back into practice as “Mahomes and Maauto,” leaving Kelce without much to say in the matter.

Mahomes & Kelce Stole the Show With the Hy-Vee Commercial Too

This isn’t the first time Mahomes and Kelce have teamed up for a commercial. Both, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are known for their on-field chemistry. Before this State Farm commercial, the duo was spotted in a commercial for Hy-Vee grocery stores where they engaged in playful banter.

The commercial featured Mahomes and Kelce enjoying chips and salsa in their respective homes. However, when Kelce runs out of salsa, Mahomes quickly orders some for him. Moreover, Kelce then realizes he is also low on chips. This prompts Mahomes to order a bag of tortilla chips for his teammate. They both get their snacks replenished and exchange nods and smiles before returning to their couches. Along with this, the two Chiefs icons have appeared in a few more Hy-Vee ads which are equally comforting to watch.

Chiefs admirers are sure to love these playful commercials. They serve as the perfect addition to the game-day experience and with the State Farm adding itself to this list, Chiefs fans would now have another reason to not touch the remote even during ad breaks.