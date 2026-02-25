“It’d Be Fu*king Dope”: Maxx Crosby Considers Representing Serbia in the 2028 LA Olympics

Flag football will make its Olympic debut in Los Angeles in 2028. It’s one of five new sports being introduced to the Games, and will have a men’s and women’s tournament. For the men’s side, Maxx Crosby is considering playing, but not for Team USA.

Crosby is naturally super excited about flag football being in the Olympics. He believes that the US will win by a landslide. But it hasn’t deterred him from considering playing for another country that stands no chance in the competition.

Crosby said he wants to represent Team Serbia, and that they’ve already reached out to him.

“[I’d play for] Team Serbia. As much as I love this country, I’m all USA. God bless America,” Crosby said on his podcast The Rush. “I think it’d be fu*king dope because I’m the only one… They’ve reached out too.” But why would he play for any other country other than the US?

Crosby was born in Lapeer, Michigan, and grew up in Colleyville, Texas. But many may not know that his mother, Vera, is a first-generation immigrant of Serbian and Albanian descent. She made her way to America without knowing English and met her husband in Michigan. Shortly after, she had three kids, including Maxx.

Both of Crosby’s parents had to work hard from a young age to provide for their family. But it paid off, as they ended up raising three successful children. Maxx’s brother, Myles, also played college football at SMU. His sister, Milla, attended Texas Tech and earned a degree in marketing.

Regardless, who knows if Crosby will end up playing for Team Serbia when LA28 gets underway? He would quite literally be the only professional player playing for the team. The only other notable NFL player with Serbian ancestry from recent history is Alex Smith. It’s not exactly a country known for producing football talents, at least not in American football.

Sometimes the Olympics aren’t all about winning, though. For guys like Crosby, it would just be about showing up, showing pride in one’s country, and playing hard. As he said, the thing he would look forward to most would be bearing the flag alongside someone like Nikola Jokic. So, the outcome of the game wouldn’t exactly be at the forefront of his mind.