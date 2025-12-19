Does DK Metcalf Have Asthma?

For years, many fans have found DK Metcalf to be a walking contradiction. Built more like a tight end at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, Metcalf somehow moves like a man who is at least 50 pounds leaner than him.

No wonder fans were stunned when Metcalf ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine — a time usually reserved for much smaller receivers, like Xavier Worthy (165lbs).

This rare blend of size, speed, and power has turned him into one of the most physically imposing wideouts in the league and a nightmare matchup on Sundays.

But behind the superhero frame and highlight-reel plays sits a detail that surprises many fans: DK Metcalf has asthma.

The Steelers WR has never hidden that reality. Back in 2022, during his appearance on GQ’s “10 Things I Can’t Live Without”, Metcalf spoke candidly about managing asthma throughout his life. Talking about his inhaler, the former Seahawks called it “self-explanatory,” before adding, “this little thing packs a punch.”

“I’ve been using this inhaler going on 12 years,” Metcalf explained. He found out about the asthma when he was younger, especially noticing it “when it gets cold outside” and his breathing would get “real heavy.”

The inhaler, according to DK Metcalf, is never far away. He keeps one on his nightstand for moments when breathing becomes difficult at night. “I’ll be trying to go to sleep… grab this little guy… helps my breathing. I’ve always had one wherever I’ve gone… everywhere else, I got one,” he told GQ.

Despite managing this chronic respiratory condition, Metcalf’s resume becomes even more impressive.

Metcalf’s recorded three 1,000-yard receiving seasons, earned multiple Pro Bowl selections, a Second-team All-Pro honor, and set franchise and league records along the way. What’s more impressive is his durability, missing very little time across his NFL career despite his physical playing style.

That said, his asthma story also has a layer to it where his condition became a mental turning point rather than a limitation.

Speaking recently on Christian Kuntz’s podcast, Metcalf shared a story from his middle school days that shaped his approach to work and toughness. During a conditioning workout, he admitted he once tried to fake an asthma attack just to catch his breath.

“I was tired,” Metcalf recalled. But instead of letting him stop, the response was simple: “No, you’re going to finish this workout.” That moment stuck with him.

“From that day forward, I don’t think anybody had to tell me to finish a rep. It was in me from that day forward,” he said. DK Metcalf explained that this middle school experience is why he believes no coach can break him mentally today. The mindset of pushing through, doing “one extra rep,” and refusing to quit became ingrained since then.

There’s a lot to get inspired by in DK Metcalf’s asthma struggle. First, it’s commendable how he manages the condition daily while being elite at one of the most physical sport in the world. And second, the fact that he never let his condition define his ceiling is perhaps what’s made him one of the greatest in his position.