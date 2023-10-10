“He Has Entered The MVP Discussion”: Shannon Sharpe Suggests to Start Putting Some Respect On Brock Purdy After Cowboys Matchup

Oct 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) jogs off of the field after a touchdown by running back Jordan Mason (not shown) during the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Brock Purdy has gone undefeated in the regular season and is slowly but steadily winning over the league. He made his hyped matchup against the Dallas Cowboys look like a cakewalk. This resulted in Shannon Sharpe believing that he has entered the MVP discussions, on the ‘Nightcap’ Podcast with Ochocino.

Purdy has been a true phenomenon for the San Fransisco 49ers as it’s not always that one sees a seventh-round pick QB dominate all his games. His recent matchup which led to an embarrassing loss for the Cowboys now makes him look like a true leader for the 49ers team. Consequently, this led Shannon Sharpe to urge others to start putting some respect to his name.

Shannon Sharpe Backs Purdy for an Entry to the MVP Discussion

Shannon Sharpe hyped up the young player’s recent stats and contribution to his team after their victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Sharpe mentioned that Purdy had the stats but they were not a match to Tua Tagovailoa. He goes on to suggest that even then Brock Purdy has entered the MVP discussion.

“Brock Purdy, 17 to 24, 252, four touchdowns, nine touchdowns this season, zero picks, 9.3 yards attempt. For me, I know he doesn’t have the gaudy numbers like Tua, but he has entered the MVP discussion.”

Chad Johnson in response to Shannon Sharpe’s comments chimed in with his own perspective. He acknowledged that Purdy might now have the same numbers as Tua due to the difference in their teams. He describes Purdy’s team in the Bay Area as a bunch of hardworking and dedicated players who believe in getting the job done.

“You know he doesn’t have the gaudy numbers like Tua because he doesn’t have the type of personnel that Tua has to work with. Like they got a four-by-one team out there in Miami. In the Bay Area, what they have is a bunch of dudes that put on their construction hat and they come to work and they gonna chip you to death all the way down to the field. They gonna keep on hammering to get the job done.”

Shannon Sharpe’s assessment stands tall as the 49ers quarterback and his team have witnessed a drastic improvement in his numbers. However, after an embarrassing loss for the Dallas Cowboys in a 42-10 match, the discussion holds better ground, as he knocked a career-high four touchdowns for a passer rating of 144.2. And Shannon Sharpe is not alone in his assessment, Richard Sherman and Peter King have also come out to share their belief that Purdy is front runner to win MVP.

Brock Purdy Under Limelight for 2023 Performance

Purdy’s recent performance in the NFL has been nothing short of exceptional, as evidenced by his impressive stats. As per ESPN, he has standout numbers this season with 1,271 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and no interceptions. Furthermore, this points to his efficiency as a quarterback as the 49ers boast their impeccable 5-0 record in the season.

However, Purdy’s individual performance needs to be acknowledged in sync with his talented team at the San Fransisco 49ers. The depth across the roster helps Purdy to reinforce his numbers as the season progresses.