“It’s a Sh*t-Show”: Eagles Star AJ Brown Gets Vulnerable About His “Struggling” Professional Life

About a week ago, when the Eagles traded for Jaelan Phillips from the Miami Dolphins, it caught everyone off guard. Not many expected the Phins to part ways with their star linebacker. What people did expect, however, was the Eagles potentially trading away wideout AJ Brown.

Advertisement

GM Howie Roseman quickly shut down those speculations, making it clear that a Brown trade wasn’t on the table. And fair enough, when you’re trying to go back-to-back, it doesn’t make much sense to move one of your best offensive weapons. But still, it’s hard to ignore how frustrated Brown has seemed with his limited role in Philly’s offense.

He’s had only two games this season with over 100 receiving yards, and his highest catch total in a single game is six. He’s still on pace for another 1,000-yard season, but it’s far from the kind of production we saw in his first two years with the team.

The Brown trade never happened, of course. And after missing Week 8 against the Giants with a hamstring injury, he returned to the lineup for Monday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers. But once again, he was barely involved… just two catches for 13 yards and no touchdowns. The Eagles pulled off a tight 10-7 win, but Brown’s post-game chat said plenty about how he’s really been feeling.

During a Twitch stream with Janky Rando, when asked how things were going, the wideout didn’t hold back. His response came off as brutally honest and a little disheartened.

“Family’s good. Everything else? No.. It’s a shit-show.. You on some ‘How you been?,’ Struggling brother,” Brown said.

AJ Brown was asked “Everything good?” on JankyRondo’s stream tonight: “No. Where have you been?.. Family’s good. Everything else? No.. It’s a shit-show.. *Laughs* You on some ‘How you been?,’ Struggling brother.” ( via @JankyRondo ) pic.twitter.com/KIu5KLGL0O — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) November 12, 2025

This isn’t the first time Brown has voiced his frustrations. After Week 4, the Eagles were sitting at 4-0, but the wideout had barely racked up 150 yards and just one touchdown. So, he took to social media with a cryptic post that seemed to hint at how he was feeling:

“If you’re not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw. Don’t make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way.”

Brown’s fellow wideout, DeVonta Smith, is in the same boat. He’s also had just two games with over 100 yards and three touchdowns this season. It all points to an inefficient offense in Philly, and receivers like Brown and Smith are starting to look like untapped potential.

Still, the team keeps winning, and many would argue that’s what really matters in the end. Maybe they’ll make another Super Bowl run this year, and that would no doubt put a smile back on Brown’s face. After all, he’s already got one ring.