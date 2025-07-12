Philadelphia Eagles Need 4 More Wins Than Washington Commanders This Season to Reach a Regular Season Milestone

The rivalry between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles reignited last season when the two teams clashed three times, including in a high-stakes showdown in the NFC Championship Game. It was Washington’s first appearance in that round in three decades. But once again, it was Philadelphia who came out on top.

As divisional rivals, every meeting between these two franchises carries extra weight. However, the Eagles have been the more successful team this century, which has often taken some of the sting out of the matchup. Since 2000, Philadelphia has dominated the rivalry, winning 31 of the matchups, while Washington has managed just 19 victories. Still, historically, the Commanders lead the all-time series 90–87–6. That gap might not last much longer.

The Eagles have a golden opportunity to surpass their rivals not just in the head-to-head series, but in total franchise wins. According to StatMuse, Washington has 641 wins in 1,318 games—the fifth-most in NFL history. Right behind them is Philadelphia, with 638 wins in 1,304 games. The Commanders have 648 losses, while the Eagles are close behind with 639.

If the Eagles win just four more games than Washington this season, they’ll leapfrog the Commanders and claim the fifth spot on the NFL’s all-time wins leaderboard.

That’s easier said than done, of course. Washington is no pushover, especially after last year’s 11-win campaign led by rookie sensation Jayden Daniels. However, with a tougher schedule ahead—no longer benefiting from a fourth-place slate—it may be difficult for the Commanders to replicate that success.

The Philadelphia Eagles, meanwhile, have a more seasoned roster and a winning culture, and they’ll be looking to capitalize on every opportunity to overtake their long-time rival.

Top four teams in terms of total wins

Unsurprisingly, the No. 1 spot belongs to the third-oldest franchise in the league—the Green Bay Packers. The only community-owned team in the NFL, the Packers have notched 810 wins in 1,452 games.

Coming in second are the Chicago Bears—the league’s oldest team—who, despite a lack of recent relevance, boast 798 wins in 1,486 games. Third place goes to the New York Giants, established in 1925 and the NFL’s fourth-oldest team. Big Blue has racked up 724 wins in 1,421 games.

Fourth are the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of the league’s most successful franchises with six Super Bowl titles. They’ve won 681 of their 1,288 games. Rounding out the top five, for now, are the Washington Commanders with 641 wins. Notably, they’re the only team in the top five with more losses than victories, 648 in total.

But if Philadelphia has its way, that could change very soon.