Fact Check: Did New England Give Out Tom Brady’s Number 12 to Antonio Gibson?

Former Patriots QB Tom Brady etched his name in the history books by winning seven Super Bowl trophies and three NFL MVP nods, all while donning the No. 12 jersey. Arguably the greatest player in the NFL and the Patriots’ history, it will be impossible to replicate the impact TB12 had both on and off the field.

So when Brady left Foxborough for Tampa, nobody expected anyone to wear the number 12 again. However, a post on X (formerly Twitter) started rumors that someone new in the Patriots’ squad plans to use the iconic number in 2024.

Claim: Tom Brady’s No. 12 Jersey Has Been Passed on to Antonio Gibson

An X user by the username of gabe_pats recently shared an image straight from New England’s dressing room. In the photo, a digital display over a locker indicates that the number 12 has been assigned to Antonio Gibson, the new running back signed in free agency. As soon as this picture surfaced online, the rumors spread like wildfire, leaving many fans believing that the club had reassigned Brady’s number 12.

The Patriots Nation wasn’t at all impressed by the revelation, with many stressing that it’s a very ‘disrespectful move. Others argued that nobody deserves to wear this particular number since it was earned by Brady. Take a look:

Another chimed in and added,

Others quipped,

In essence, fans feel betrayed that the legendary number is being handed over to someone else. One even suggested that the NFL should retire No. 12 league-wide, similar to the NHL.

Fact and Verdict: No, Gibson Won’t Be Wearing Brady’s Iconic Number 12

Setting aside the rumors, as it turns out, no one can ever officially sport the Number 12 in Foxborough unless, of course, the individual is a fan. The Patriots retired the legendary number in honor of TB12 at the beginning of last season. They commemorated the star quarterback in front of 65,000 people and announced that he would be inducted into their Hall of Fame earlier than usual.

And the locker room image was just a simple editing trick. It was morphed and edited to make it look like Gibson has been assigned Brady’s number. The number that has actually been assigned to Gibson is ’21’, which was previously worn by Safety Adrian Phillips and more famously worn by Malcolm Butler.

Nevertheless, Brady will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on June 12, 2024, or 6/12/24, six for the number of titles he won and 12 for the number he wore, as reported by Daily Mail.

Moreover, the account that posted the image is a meme page, not a news page, which somehow manages to get the better of innocent fans. This is an important reminder that you shouldn’t believe everything on social media without actually verifying it.